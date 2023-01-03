Drogheda man murdered by gang in his own home remembered as ‘good person to so many people’

Brian Reynolds’ (47) funeral mass took place at Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove today

A Drogheda businessman who was killed in his home just before Christmas has been remembered as a generous man who helped his neighbours and liked to make people laugh.

Brian Reynolds (47), from Rathmullen Park in the Co Louth town, was found with injuries consistent with a brutal assault on December 22 and was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, but he died there on Christmas Eve.

He owned the popular Kit’s Stop n Shop in Rathmullen Park, but was in the process of selling his home to move from the area when he was attacked.

Mr Reynolds was not involved in the feud between rival gangs which has caused several violent deaths in the area over recent years, but detectives are examining if he fell foul of one of the gangs.

He had twice been fined by Revenue over the sale of illegal cigarettes, and one line of inquiry is that he may have been put under pressure by one faction to sell smuggled cigarettes as his business was in an estate they consider their stronghold.

He is survived by his parents Larry and Ita, sisters Lynda, Lorraine and Debbie, and wider family.

At his funeral in the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove, Fr Stephen Kennedy told mourners that Mr Reynolds would be the first to give people anything they needed.

“If anyone died he would be the first to bring down a bag of shopping to the bereaved relatives, and when he did up his own house he pebble-dashed it, but extended the dashing to include the neighbour’s house as well. He was a very good person to so many people,” he said.

Fr Kennedy said when Brian was a schoolboy, his father brought the family car to a mechanic to have it looked at. While he was waiting for it to be fixed he went to a local pub and there he saw two boys in school uniforms playing video games. It was Brian and one of his pals.

“This would be typical of Brian,” he said.

Referring to some of the tributes to Mr Reynolds that had been placed on the RIP.ie website, Fr Kennedy said he was described as a gentleman, a true legend, and a man who made everything fun for everyone around him.

Symbols brought to the altar to represent his life included family photographs, a coin collection, and a tub of sweets.

During the prayers for the faithful, a relative thanked the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, the doctors and nurses, and all the medical professionals who took care of him during his time there.

Mr Reynolds’ remains were brought for burial to Tullyallen Cemetery.