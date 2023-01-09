Driver caught speeding at 181km had ‘smoking wheels’
The Drogheda Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver after they detected the silver car travelling at 181km/h on the M1 near Junction 14 at Ardee.
A man is due in court charged with dangerous driving after gardaí caught him speeding at more than 180km/h in Co Louth recently.
Drogheda RPU detected this vehicle travelling at 181 km/h on the M1 near junction 14 recently.
When Gardaí stopped the driver, all four wheels were smoking from the heat generated by his speed.
Court to follow.
Sharing photos from the incident online, a garda spokesperson said that all four wheels of his car were “smoking from the heat generated by his speed”.
He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and a court date is pending.
