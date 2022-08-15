Driver arrested as man (31) killed in horrific Wexford road crash

A large Ford pickup truck carrying two people collided with a tree, which tragically resulted in the death of the passenger, a 31-year-old male from south-west Wexford.

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal road crash in Co Wexford on Sunday night was arrested at the scene and remains in garda custody this morning.

The horrific crash took place on the R733 (the New Line) at Bargy Commons, near the entrance to Murphy’s Barn, at around 10.40pmon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a full post-mortem examination.

The National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and Gardaí were quick to the scene and the road was immediately closed off to traffic. A full garda forensic examination of the scene was carried out before the road re-opened late on Monday morning.

The drive, a 39 year-old man from the same area of the county, received treatment at the scene, but was subsequently arrested by gardaí.

"The driver remains in garda custody,” a garda source confirmed this morning. “A full forensic examination of the scene has now concluded and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course when the investigation concludes.”

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera including dash cam footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.