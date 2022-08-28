Driver (30s) charged after crashing car into group of men in Dublin
A man has been charged with dangerous driving after he drove his car into a group of pedestrians in Dublin city centre on Saturday night.
The incident took place at around 11.20pm yesterday evening when a car turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street in Dublin 8 struck a number of kerbside barriers and mounted the footpath before colliding with three men.
Two of the pedestrians were taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. The third man did not require immediate medical attention.
The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of dangerous driving and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.
He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at 10.30am on Monday, 29 August, 2022.
The scene at Thomas Court was preserved for technical examination for a short period.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Thomas Street/Thomas Court areas of Dublin 8 between 11pm and 11.20pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
