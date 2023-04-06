Dramatic footage shows garda seize drugs, dogs and vehicles in huge Ballymun raid

Garda vehicles are seen queued up in the narrow road as officers carried out searches in the area.

Dramatic footage of a huge garda operation in Ballymun yesterday show the scale of the operation in which drugs, vehicles, dogs and suspected stolen goods were seized.

Gardaí carried out a joint-agency search operation in Ballymun

In a significant show of force members of armed units along with animal welfare volunteers moved into St Margaret’s Park yesterday targeting suspected criminals.

Garda vehicles are seen queued up in the narrow road as officers carried out searches in the area.

One person who tries to get close to the searches while filming the scene is warned by an officer to move away or face being arrested.

Off camera a man is heard to say “f**k off” and she approaches a house a garda asks her politely to leave.

“Can you leave please,” he said.

When she replies: “I live here” and the officer tells her “Come in, what’s your name?”

Then as the woman decides to back away as the officer tells her: “If you come back over here, you’ll get arrested.”

A separate video posted on some social media channels showing a number of dead dogs claimed to have suffocated during the raid is not connected with garda operation at St Margaret’s and was filmed at a completely different location.

Screenshot from the operation

A garda spokesman today said officers carried out “the joint-agency search operation at St Margaret’s Park, Ballymun, Dublin 11 yesterday, Wednesday 5th April 2023.”

“The search was conducted by Gardaí from the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force Unit with assistance from the DMR North Divisional Search Team, the Garda Armed Support Unit, and regular units from Ballymun and Coolock, alongside personnel from Dublin City Council and volunteers from My Lovely Horse.”

“During the course of the search, suspected cannabis herb with a value of €30,400, a number of tools and electrical items understood to be stolen, four vehicles and a trailer along with a number of items of clothing, bags and a watch were all seized.

“Sixteen puppies were rescued during the operation and are currently in the care of My Lovely Horse and are receiving veterinary attention.”

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested during the course of the operation and have since been charged, according to the Garda press office.

The men in their 20s and 40s are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Thursday 6th April 2023

Another man in his 30s is due to appear before the courts at a later date.