Dr Marie Cassidy: My horror at discovering mum had been stabbed before fire engulfed home

The house that was set on fire and (inset) Olivia Dunlea

Former state pathologist Marie Cassidy admits she was shocked to discover a young mother who had tragically died in a house fire had actually been stabbed several times before the inferno engulfed her home.

Mum-of-three Olivia Dunlea (36) perished in her bedroom in Passage West, Co Cork, in May 2013.

“Olivia was a playschool teacher, she lived for kids,” explains her sister Anne.

“She was involved in the youth club. She was a very big part of the community. Everyone knew her and she would have gone out of her way for anyone and anything else.

"She was just a very good person. She loved people. She loved life.”

Olivia shared the house with her three young children and the kids were left with their granny while Olivia went socialising that night.

Neighbours saw flames coming from the house early the next morning and alerted the fire brigade.

“When I was called out to the scene the assumption was that this was a straight fire death,” recalls Dr Cassidy in her new RTÉ series of ‘Dr Cassidy’s Casebook’.

“So they just said ‘could you come down and have a look’, not expecting anything other than a tragic accident.

“Even I thought so when I got there and saw the body and the bed and the extent of the fire damage around and the ceiling had come down.

"I thought ‘well, this is just the usual, come back, have a fag in bed, drop the fag and the place goes up in flames’.

“So I was shocked when I got the body back to the mortuary and found stab wounds.”

On the night Olivia died she had tried to call Anne. She didn’t pick up and Anne rang Olivia’s boyfriend of eight weeks Darren Murphy.

“I knew she was out with Darren Murphy,” confirms Anne. “I rang his phone. That’s when he put on his Oscar winning performance.

"He said they were after having an argument. He was after going home and he was after getting a phonecall from a friend that Olivia’s house was on fire.”

Dr Cassidy then worked out what happened.

“I was now thinking along the lines that the fire was set to conceal the fact that she had died from injuries,” she explains.

“When I examined her lungs I could see there was some soot, some smoke particles in the lungs.”

“When you’ve got a build up of the gases in a fire you get a mixture of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, as the oxygen is used up and utilised in the room, you get this strange concoction of gases and we call them irrespirable gases. And really they begin to suffocate.

“We can’t measure the carbon dioxide easily, but we can measure the carbon monoxide . And it was raised.

“Normally it’s about three, four, five, six, seven per cent. It was 24. So that told me she had been alive and breathing in those fumes.

“So she had been stabbed – the stabbing had caused damage to her spinal cord. Its unlikely she would have been able to move and remove herself from the danger, and she breathed in the fumes.”

Anne adds that Olivia’s children were devastated at the loss of their mother.

“They lost everything. They didn’t have a sock. And when you’re a child all you care about is your stuff and your mum.

They didn’t even have a home to go back to. They didn’t have their own comforts, they didn’t have the security of their home.

"She was everything to them.

“What I will never in life forget is when they were told me that she was gone.

"It was in my mother’s house the following morning, and the screams from the three of them will never ever leave my head.”

Murphy was arrested and he claimed he had snapped when Olivia told him she was seeing someone else, that he grabbed a knife she kept beside her bed

“There’s no way in hell Olivia would have a knife next to her bed. Olivia’s house was child friendly, she had three young kids. No way,” fumes Anne.

Forensic tests showed Olivia had been stabbed six times and two separate fires set afterwards.

Anne reveals there were warning signs Murphy was coercive.

“Some of the signs really were there.

"For example Valentine’s Day, he was after coming in during the night and setting up teddy bears in her kitchen. She didn’t know he took her key.

“Personally that wouldn’t fit well with me. He was very suffocating.

"She couldn’t go anywhere without him. He wanted to be with her 24 hours a day, but Olivia was very much for her children.

“Olivia would go to bed with her children early at night and she’d tell him ‘go’ but he was parking outside her house, watching the house all night.”

Murphy admitted killing Olivia but claimed she provoked him to such an extent that he temporarily lost control and was not responsible for his actions.

“He said that she was seeing another taxi driver and she absolutely wasn’t. Olivia was in work, with her kids or with him,” storms Anne.

“And even if she wasn’t, if she was with 10 other fellows behind his back he still doesn’t have the right to touch a hair on her head.

“I mean I feel myself that she was trying to end things the night it happened, I do feel that.

"Now we’ll never know, because you cant take the word of a murderer and Olivia is not here to defend herself.”

Murphy had three trials before he was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to life.

He appealed and the verdict was upheld.

“It will never end for us.

“It wouldn’t matter if he got 100 years, it wouldn’t matter if he got the death penalty, we are never getting Olivia in return”.

Dr Cassidy hopes Murphy realises the pain he inflicted.

“I think its healthy for the person who has killed their loved one to actually hear what the effect of their actions were.

"When they kill somebody they kill a family, they kill a huge circle of people.”

Anne appeals for anyone who thinks they may be in danger to seek help.

“If anyone gets anything from this series, if you have any doubt, any fear, about your own partner, about a loved one’s partner, a friend’s partner, speak out, take the risk, look for help, look for advice.

"Don’t take any chances because we were that family that thought it would never come to us, and unfortunately it could knock on anyone’s door.”