DPP opted not to take Daniel Kinahan case after his arrest for fake cash, court papers show

Daniel Kinahan narrowly avoided a criminal conviction in Ireland after his arrest over a seizure of cash which included forged notes, new court documents show.

A raid on an apartment in Rathfarnham, south Dublin as part of a drugs squad move against his gang saw his arrest but the Director of Public prosecutions opted not to press charges.

Details of his close shave emerged in the recent Criminal Assets Bureau case against him and Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh over a mansion at City West.

Kinahan has been known to the garda drug units for the last 22 years when he was first suspected of involvement in importing drugs.

A senior garda in an affidavit told how what was then called the Garda National Drug Unit searched two properties in 2001 seizing cash “which in part had counterfeit 50 punt notes.”

“Daniel Kinahan was arrested and interviewed as part of this investigation. He was interviewed about the notes. A file was subsequently sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who directed no prosecution.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland also said that he was involved in an investigation during which cannabis and firearms were seized at Slade Valley Equestrian Centre in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The smuggling operation was controlled by the Kinahan gang which he said “at that time were the primary organised crime group operating in the State.”

The €6 million cannabis seizure was the first major bust by gardaí against the Kinahan gang, just two years after Christy Kinahan’s release from prison two years earlier.

Daniel Kinahan escaped a prosecution after an assault charge on an off-duty garda was dropped.