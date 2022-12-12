Double murder suspect Ruth Lawrence to be sent back to Ireland within weeks

Irish tattoo artist agreed not to fight extradition from South Africa

Double murder suspect Ruth Lawrence was led into court with her feet shackled by chains today to be told that she should be extradited back to Ireland within four weeks to face trial.

The South African Police and gardaí have signed and completed their part of the paperwork and the only signature still required is that of SA Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola.

Her defence lawyer requested the right to apply for bail if her extradition process takes longer than a month and requested her not to be put into prison but kept in police holding cells.

Dubliner Lawrence, 42, has already spent 67 days in the hellish Bainsvlei Police cells in Bloemfontein where hygiene is poor and disease is rife and the food is said to be almost inedible.

Fugitive Ruth had already agreed to drop a bail application and agreed not to fight extradition in a bid to get back to Ireland as quickly as possible and out of the grim cell where she is held.

In a bid to speed up the process on-the-run Ruth has even offered to buy a ticket for her own flight home when she will be accompanied by gardaí who will charge her when she lands.

Blonde haired Lawrence sat in chains for the 10-minute hearing and was then led away by two police officers on what was her fifth and perhaps final appearance before magistrates.

If the Minister signs the paperwork in the next four weeks Lawrence will be taken to the Bram Fischer Airport in Bloemfontein and deported to Dublin via Johannesburg to await trial.

Alleged fugitive Lawrence is said to have fled Dublin in 2014 with her lover Neville van der Westhuizen after two men were shot dead and buried in a shallow grave and an Interpol warrant was issued for their arrest.

She was arrested by police in Bloemfontein on October 5 at a smart detached bungalow where she had been living and working as a tattooist using the name Ruth Lawless having dyed her long blonde hair jet black.

The comfort and security of the smart suburban hideaway is in stark contrast with the holding cells at the Bainsvlei Correctional Centre attached to the Bainsvlei Police Station in Bloemfontein.

Lawrence fled with her lover at the time of the double killings van der Westhuizen, 40, to his native South Africa where they both travelled the country working as tattooists before splitting up within a year.

It is alleged that they had run up debts they owed to a drugs gang and that two pals Eoin O’Connor, 32, and Anthony Keegan, 33, were both shot in the head when they tried to collect a five-figure sum from them.

Van der Westhuizen has since conviction in 2020 been serving a 15-year sentence for the kidnapping, assault and culpable murder of a teenager at his tattoo parlour in Durban after splitting with Lawrence.

He has already appeared before magistrates in Durban after the Interpol arrest warrant tying him and Lawrence to the double murder was served and is is undergoing a separate extradition process to her.

It is believed van der Westhuizen ended their relationship in 2015 and Lawrence travelled between Johannesburg, Pretoria and Bloemfontein working in tattoo parlours where her work was in hot demand.

In June this year it emerged gardaí had escalated their hunt for the pair by issuing a new Interpol Arrest Warrant after the Director of Public Prosecutions in Ireland agreed there was enough evidence to charge them.

Miss Lawrence gave no resistance at the suburban bungalow which was behind security gates when an elite South African police unit known as the Hawks swooped on the property on October 5th.

Lawrence from Clontarf in North Dublin on her return to Ireland will be charged with the murders of both O’Connor and Keegan in Co Cavan in April, 2014, in or near her rented home where she was living.

It is thought their bodies were transported by boat onto a nearby island on a lake between Cavan and Meath and buried in a shallow grave by a tree and they were found six weeks later by Irish detectives.

It is understood both men died from gunshots to the head.