Double Meath murderer Malcolm MacArthur believes he suffered from 'temporary insanity’

Double murderer Malcolm MacArthur has said that he believes he suffered a “temporary insanity” when he killed two people more than 40 years ago.

The Meath man denied that the murders of Bridie Gargan and Donal Dunne in 1982 weren’t acts of “madness” but were simply the outcome of a “criminal episode” he had been experiencing at the time.

Speaking to author Mark O’Connell for his book A Thread of Violence, MacArthur said that he doesn’t want to be remembered for the notorious killings, which were described as “grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented” by former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey.

He argued that he lived a “blameless life” until the murders and has maintained his morals ever since.

“I lived a blameless life until 1982. Entirely blameless,” he told O’Connell.

“If you were to plot my life along a graph, morally speaking, you would see a very flat line for the first 37years, then one very sharp spike in the middle, followed by another completely flat line right up until the present day.

“I have committed the act of murder. I am somebody who has unlawfully killed. That’s an action that took place, at one point, in my life of 75 years.”

MacArthur’s conversation with O’Connell is reported in an article written by the author in the Guardian newspaper today.

In 1982, MacArthur – a well-known socialite - had just landed back in Ireland from Tenerife after blowing through his inheritance money and needed cash quick.

He planned to rob a bank but had no funds to purchase a car or a gun, so took matters into his own hands.

On July 22, he walked around Phoenix Park searching for a getaway vehicle and found his first victim, Bridie Gargan, sunbathing.

Bridie Gargan, the 27-year-old nurse murdered in Phoenix Park, was Macarthur's first victim

Pointing a fake gun at the 27-year-old nurse, he demanded she give him her silver Renault and bludgeoned her with a hammer when she was uncooperative. She died in hospital four days later after being driven there in her car by MacArthur.

He then set off to Offaly after spotting a newspaper ad for a shotgun, meeting farmer Donal Dunne on July 25.

MacArthur couldn’t pay the €1,100 asking price, so allegedly shot and killed Dunne with the weapon he was trying to sell.

The killer fled in Dunne’s car - first to the Killiney home of diplomat Harry Beiling, whom he held hostage for several hours before Beiling escaped, and then to the house of Patrick Connolly, Ireland's Attorney General.

When asked about why he killed two innocent people in the summer of 1982, MacArthur said that there was a financial “problem to be solved”.

“You must remember that this was a financial situation. It wasn’t what you might call irrationality, or lack of control. There was a problem to be solved.

“And you might well ask, well, why solve it using this particular technique? And that’s a legitimate question. But it wasn’t an act of madness.”

On what he may have been thinking at the time of the murders, the 75-year-old said: “I recall thinking, in the time before I embarked on the criminal venture, that if – and the word ‘if’ is very important here – if I were to apply myself to some important project, and if I were to achieve something of significance, something that might be worth writing about, the inclusion, in the narrative, of an account of the mundane activity of having to make a living by earning money would, aesthetically speaking, constitute a blemish, or an imperfection, on that narrative.

“Therefore the solution was criminality. And I don’t mean aesthetically in what I would regard as the superficial, Wildean sense of the word, but in the deeper, philosophical sense. This aesthetic sense of my life as a narrative, and that the narrative had to be untainted by earning money.

“Because that was, in my mind, an inferior activity. Time not given to the higher pursuits, the intellectual pursuits, would have seemed to me to be degraded time.”

He continued: “Now the crucial thing, again, is that the sentence begins with ‘if’. If I were to achieve something important. Had that sentence begun with ‘when’, then we would be in the realm of personality disorder.

“Of grandiosity, megalomania, and so on. And there was none of that. It was a disorder not of personality, but of thinking. I believe it was a form of temporary insanity, quite frankly.”

O’Connell asked the convicted killer if believing that the murders were the result of a “thinking disorder” allowed him to separate himself from his actions.

“Morally, yes, of course it does,” he said. “That’s why every day, in prison, I knew that I was not the type of person to have done that.”

MacArthur admitted to murdering Gargan in Phoenix Park but was not tried over Dunne’s death as the state entered a plea of nolle prosequi – meaning a prosecution would not take place.

This led to a petition of 10,000 signatures calling for MacArthur to be put on trial for the second murder.

The petition was ultimately unsuccessful and MacArthur received a life sentence for just one murder, serving 30 years before his release in 2012.