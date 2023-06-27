Donegal gardaí examining blood-splattered car in suspected missing person probe

A massive search has been underway since Monday morning at Slieve League which is the setting for Europe's highest sea cliffs.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carry out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person, in Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 27/06/2023

Gardaí are examining a blood splattered car as part of their investigation into a suspected missing person in Co Donegal.

Two people remain in garda custody after they were arrested yesterday.

It follows the alleged serious assault of a person in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of the county.

The area, which is normally busy with tourists, has been closed off by gardaí as a search continues by various parties including the Irish Coast Guard, the Rescue 118 helicopter, the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team and gardaí.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard are carrying out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person (Pic: Joe Dunne)

A house in the Killybegs area has also been sealed off since Monday.

Forensics officers are at the house and are carrying out a search of the property.

A key part of the investigation will be forensic evidence being taken from a car suspected of being central to the investigation.

Gardaí have recovered forensic samples from the car which include blood.

A warrant to examine the car was granted by Judge Brendan O'Reilly at Monday's sitting of Letterkenny District Court.

Since then gardaí have been examining the car as they try to form a bigger picture of what exactly may have happened.

It is understood the car belongs to one of the two people who have been arrested.

The two people are a man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at local Garda stations in Co. Donegal.

The man is being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station while the woman is being held at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Tourists are turned away as gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carry out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person, in Co. Donegal. (Pic: Joe Dunne)

The man's period of detention has been extended after he complained of not feeling well and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be examined.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to to the alleged assault incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday evening, June 24, 2023 and Sunday evening, June 25, 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.