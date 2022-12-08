Dogs, drugs, horses and caravans seized in Tipperary raids
Fifteen dogs were rescued by the ISPCA as part of the operation in Clonmel.
Dogs, drugs, horses and caravans have been seized by Gardaí in Tipperary as part of a major operation.
Fifteen dogs and three horses were rescued by the ISPCA who helped Gardaí in the search alongside Revenue and the Defence Forces.
Drugs worth an estimated €2k were seized from a number of the buildings in Clonmel.
Three stolen caravans were also found and seized.
Photos posted to Twitter by Gardaí paint a picture of the operation, with one showing a small black dog chained to a wall with rusted metal.
Another shows a number of dogs locked behind caged doors.
One dog with injuries to his face is also pictured along with a horse shown inside a horse box.
Five people were arrested and detained with three later released.
"Three males and two females were arrested during the course of the operation. All five were detained in Garda stations in the Tipperary Division.
“A male and two females have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"Two men remain detained at this time.
“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.
