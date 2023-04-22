Dog breeder appeals conviction for running illegal puppy farm

Mr. Rigney was subsequently convicted and fined in the District Court.

Rigney of Circular Road, Daingean, Co. Offaly, who was served with a closure notice under The Dog Breeding Establishment Act. Pic KMC

A PUPPY breeder has appealed his conviction for running an unlicensed dog breeding establishment – alleging irregularities in the service of a closure notice on his premises.

In October of 2021, PJ Rigney was served with a closure notice alleged he had been illegally running a dog-breeding establishment, housing dogs in substandard accommodation, in a yard off Circular Road, in Daingean, Offaly.

According to a closure order published by the Council on October 1st that year Mr Rigney was not registered to run such a facility.

Outlining the grounds on which he considered Mr Rigney's operation "poses a serious and immediate threat to animal welfare", Offaly County Council Veterinary Inspector Aidan Grant wrote: "The premises in which the dogs are kept and management of same are far below required of a registered dog-breeding establishment.”

Mr. Rigney’s appeal was scheduled to be heard before the Circuit Court of Appeal in Tallamore on Wednesday but solicitors for Offaly County Council sought an adjournment saying they had been unaware the case was due to be heard.

Taking to his feet, Mr. Rigney outlined the nature of his appeal.

“The strength of the closure notice has to be checked because it was not signed by the county vet,” he alleged.

“On the 25th of July 2022, I was posted out a welfare notice. It was not signed, it’s not dated and it’s not witnessed.

“There’s nothing signed and yet I have to stand here and defend myself.

“The case law or guidelines state the county vet has to sign the closure notice.

“I have it recorded that Aidan Grant, the county vet, did not sign the closure notice … his boss did.

“He was on my yard the 30th of September.

“The closure notice was dated the 1st of October.

“It wasn’t served until the 4th of October.

“He was good enough to be in my yard and close me down … serve a closure notice and there was no other issues. An immediate threat to public health … get him in here to explain!”

Noting Mr. Rigney’s ‘strong points’, Judge Keenan Johnston said the court was not in a position to proceed with the case on Wednesday.

He then suggested that Mr. Rigney make any documentation in his possession in relation to his appeal available to Offaly County Council’s solicitors.

“You seem to be making very strong points with relation to the enforcement notice and whether or not it was correctly served,” he said.

“I think if it’s flagged in advance to the prosecution then they may have a view on it. So, it might be the best course to take.”

The case was adjourned until May 4th.