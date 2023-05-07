Doctor involved in circular saw attack has car stolen from Portiuncula Hospital

Two vehicles were stolen from the hospital car park in Ballinasloe on Friday, May 5, and were later recovered by gardaí after the alarm was raised.

Dr Ali Raza Ansari, paediatric doctor at Portiuncula Hospital and Train Us For Ireland Vice President

Doctors at a Portiuncula Hospital in Co Galway are living in fear after two cars were stolen from the premises over the weekend.

Two vehicles were stolen from the hospital car park in Ballinasloe on Friday, May 5, and were later recovered by gardaí after the alarm was raised.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that detectives are investigating the incidents although no arrests have been made to date.

Highly condemnable!



It is understood that one of stolen cars, a Toyota Aqua, belonged to Dr Muhammed Raheel Bethel, who was recently involved in an incident in which a man allegedly used a circular saw to cut through the front door of his rented home.

The car thefts were slammed as “highly condemnable” by Dr Liqa Ur Rehman, co-founder of medical support group Train Us For Ireland, online.

He tweeted: “The international doctor who recently went through the terrible CIRCULAR SAW attack, was targeted once again and had his CAR STOLEN from the hospital parking lot while he was at work and busy with his patients. He and his family are under huge stress because of such targeted incidents.

TD tells Leo Varadkar of dying OAP's agonising wait on trolley in Portiuncula Hospital

“Since the CIRCULAR SAW incident, there have been a series of such awful incidents which have specifically targeted foreign healthcare workers in this small town.

“All healthcare workers working (at Portiuncula Hospital) and their families living (in Ballinasloe) are raising serious safety concerns.

“Who is going to provide safety assurance to healthcare workers while they are looking after their patients inside the hospital? It will ultimately negatively impact patient care and worsen staffing crisis.”

Dr Liqa also claimed that hospital management are failing to take appropriate security and safety measures to protect staff.

Speaking to sundayworld.com, Dr Ali Raza Ansari, a paediatric doctor at the hospital and vice president of Train Us For Ireland, said that the medical community in Ballinasloe are “afraid” following a spate of recent incidents targeting hospital workers in the town.

“Two cars (were) stolen from hospital parking the day before yesterday.

“Shockingly, one of those is Dr. Raheel's car. There is something really crazy going in this town. Doctors are afraid,” he told us.

It comes after a doctor’s car was broken into at Portiuncula Hospital after finishing her shift last month.

She arrived at her car at around 10pm to find that the front right window had been smashed, although nothing had been stolen from the vehicle.

Days earlier, pensioner Thomas Walsh was arrested by gardai after footage emerged on social media showing a circular saw being used to cut through the front door of a property rented by surgeon Dr Muhammed Raheel Bethel, his wife and two young daughters.

And later in the week, A&E Registrar Dr Othman Farahat was the victim of a burglary after his home in St Michael’s Place, Ballinasloe was broken into as his wife and two young children were inside.

Dr Farahat had been celebrating Eid with some friends at home when “a man with a knife entered” and stole some of his belongings.

The incident was reported to local gardaí, who arrested a man in his 30s a short time later.

He was later charged and appeared before a sitting of Castlerea District Court on Friday, 21 April.

Dr Ansari said that the medical community in Ballinasloe are becoming increasingly worried for their safety and are “very concerned” about the incidents of late.

“What’s going on in this town? I’m not sure if all of these things are related or why people are specifically targeting doctors, but the situation is getting worse and worse.

“Doctors’ families are afraid; their kids are afraid. They’re afraid of what’s going on. People are afraid of staying in the town because they think it’s an unsafe environment.

“Maybe people have heard that doctors are rich and they have a lot of money so they’re easy to target. I think that’s the reason people are attacking doctors.

“There is a sense of fear and insecurity in this town. Someone has to take action and take this seriously.

“We’re thankful that the gardaí are doing something and listening to us. The people of Ireland have always stood with the doctors too,” he added.

The Saolta Hospital Group, which represents Portiuncula Hospital, has been contacted for comment by sundayworld.com.