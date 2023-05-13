Dissident terror group planning to go political but only after ‘settling scores’

Oglaigh na hEireann will make the shock move to peace but only after they conduct a ‘clean-up operation’

Oglaigh na hEireann are planning to go political and turn their backs on violence.

The Sunday Worldcan reveal that the dissident group are at the early stages of discussions about the timing and methods that would make the transition as smooth as possible for their members.

No time frame has been set but it has been claimed that they will set up their own political party similar to Saoradh, the political wing of the New IRA.

However, before they make the shock move to peace they will conduct a clean-up operation where they will target drug dealers, criminals and members of Arm na Poblachta.

They have complied a new up-to-date list of ‘legitimate targets’ who they will mete out punishments to at varying levels.

The plan is to settle scores before launching their political party under the direction of Carl Reilly, the alleged leader of Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH) in Belfast.

The transition from criminal gang to a political party will be hard for some ONH members to stomach or for members of the public to take seriously.

“This is all a bit of a shock,” said one source.

“At the start I thought it was a rumour, some kind of joke that we were going straight but it turns out to be true. The wheels are already in motion but nothing will happen or be made public until we get our house in order.

“Scores need settling before we go away – on that front you will see an increase in attacks, but behind the scenes plans are being made about the best possible way to do this and do it successfully with a much support as possible.”

This move could spark the creation of another splinter dissident group, especially in the Belfast area.

Another source added: “You know there will be discontent, the last thing some of our members will want is to lay down the guns but that’s the way forward and according to the top tier of the leadership, it will happen. Those who don’t like it could form another splinter group but if that happens it would be small in numbers.

“It will be interesting to see how it all goes, how they will do it and how successful it will be – it could turn out to be a disaster, getting above your station like.”

Meanwhile members of Arm na Poblachta (ANP) have visibly increased their security as the recent threats issued by ONH and warnings from the police have been taken seriously.

One man in the Turf Lodge area of Belfast who ONH say is their main target has installed six cameras at his home.

He is also under pressure from the PSNI who arrested him last month under the terrorism act and questioned him at Musgrave Police Station before being released on bail.

“The lads in ANP are taking the threats seriously, they are obviously not as confident as they say they are in public – laughing off ONH warnings never ends well.”

The source added: “They are also under increased pressure from the police – best for everyone concerned to cease and desist just like the were told to.”