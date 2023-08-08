‘Disruptive’ passengers removed from Ryanair flight to Ibiza as one woman charged

Investigations are ongoing.

A woman has been charged with public order offences after gardaí removed a group of “disruptive” passengers from a flight headed for Ibiza last week.

Passengers onboard a Ryanair flight from Dublin Airport to Ibiza last Wednesday afternoon, 2 August, experienced delays in taking off over a disturbance between “a small number” of flyers.

The incident was reported to gardaí, who later escorted the rowdy passengers off the aircraft and arrested a woman in her 20s for public order offences.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice’s (CCJ) District Court at a later date.

Influencer Charleen Murphy was a passenger on the flight in question and highlighted the “drama” in a recent TikTok video.

The Dubliner said the flight was delayed before the disturbance kicked off as the plane hadn't taken off at its scheduled time.

“We were delayed by two hours anyway and then when we got onto the plane, there was a bit of drama and eight people got taken off,” she explained.

“So, we thought we were taking off and then the guards came to remove people and their bags. We were so delayed”.

Ryanair confirmed that the Ibiza flight’s take-off was delayed due to the group’s “disruptive behaviour” as it issued an apology to affected passengers.

“This flight from Dublin to Ibiza (2 Aug) was delayed ahead of take-off after a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard. These passengers were removed from the aircraft by local police before this flight continued safely to Ibiza,” the airline told sundayworld.com in a statement.

“This is now a matter for local police. We sincerely apologise to affected passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of these passengers’ disruptive behaviour.”

A garda spokesperson added: “Gardaí received report of a disturbance on a flight this afternoon, Wednesday 2nd August 2023.

“A female in her 20s was arrested by An Garda Síochána for public order offences at Dublin Airport. She has since been charged and is due to appear before the CCJ District Court at a later date.

“Investigations are ongoing”.