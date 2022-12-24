Disgraced businessman Jim Mansfield’s hopes of Xmas at home dashed after temporary release denied

He is serving 18-month sentence for ordering the destruction of CCTV footage showing him with his former employee Martin Byrne on the morning the latter was kidnapped by republican terrorists

DISGRACED businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr’s hopes of spending the holidays at home with his family have been dashed after the Irish Prison Service turned down his request for Christmas temporary release.

Sources have confirmed that Mansfield was one of a number of inmates who sought temporary release from maximum security Portlaoise Prison — but it’s believed his application was turned down due to his links with the Kinahan cartel

The 54-year-old is serving an 18-month sentence for ordering the destruction of CCTV footage showing him with his former employee Martin Byrne on the morning the latter was kidnapped by republican terrorists Dessie O’Hare and Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy.

The Special Criminal Court noted that Mansfield Jnr “stood and watched” as his employee was taken by the notorious criminals and “placed in great danger”.

Sentencing Mansfield Jnr at the non-jury court in February, presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens said the defendant had decided to suppress the “potential evidence” of his involvement with “notorious kidnapper” O’Hare and Duffy, and that his actions fell into the category of “foolish and selfish criminality, whose efforts did not succeed”.

The three-judge court found when the convicted man ordered the CCTV footage to be destroyed, he knew there would be a major criminal investigation including an examination of his role in these events.

“He did it to distance himself from any involvement with Declan Duffy and Dessie O’Hare and to hide his association with gangsters,” added Mr Justice Owens.

Since being locked up, Mansfield Jnr has also been named as a defendant in CAB proceedings targeting him, US-sanctioned cartel boss Daniel Kinahan and convicted drug trafficker Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh.

The High Court heard Mansfield Jnr was given €4.5 million in cash in two suitcases by Daniel Kinahan and his associate Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh in 2009.

It was intended Mansfield invest the money in property assets for the cartel.

However, the deal collapsed due to the crashing economy and the Kinahan cartel did not get its properties.

The High Court heard how Mansfield’s financial position “deteriorated” after the collapse of the Celtic Tiger economy and how his relationships with the cartel “soured” after he went into receivership.

Mansfield Jnr later reached a deal with the cartel to effectively repay them by giving them a luxury house in a gated community in Saggart and a sum of money.

CAB has been investigating the house, at Coldwater Lakes, and its history for a number of years.

The High Court was told Kinahan effectively owned the property from 2014 and had stayed there for periods.

The C-Block in Portlaoise currently houses up to 10 inmates linked to the Kinahan cartel.

The reputed leaders of this faction on the block are Peadar Keating and David Duffy.

Keating is one of the most senior members of the Kinahan cartel to have been jailed in the Republic.

Peadar Keating

He received an 11-year sentence for directing the failed murder attempt on Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately in 2017.

The plan was foiled when Estonian hitman Imre Arakas was arrested and a weapon seized after he travelled to Ireland for the hit.

David Duffy, meanwhile, is serving five years for his role in the plot to kill Gately.

He booked flights for Arakas to come to Ireland.

Earlier this year, Mansfield dropped a five-year long legal case against the Sunday World for exposing his links to criminals.

Despite spending years demanding apologies, retractions and compensation from the Sunday World for a series of articles written about him, Mansfield contacted us through his lawyer who said he wanted to drop the case.

Mansfield Jnr later agreed to pay a donation towards our legal costs to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation charity.