Detector dog sniffs out cannabis worth €240k at Shannon Airport
Investigations are ongoing.
Revenue officers seized almost €250,000 worth of cannabis hidden in packages at Shannon Airport today.
They were assisted by detector dog Marley, who helped sniff out the illegal drugs, which were concealed in two parcels that had arrived in an air cargo consignment from France and were destined for an address in Limerick.
Read more
The herbal cannabis weighed 12kg and had an estimated street value of more than €240,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
A garda spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number in 1800 295 295.”
Today's Headlines
seeing red | Convicted Dublin sex offender avoids jail after ‘ugly’ street fight involving wheel brace
awaiting sentence | Dublin man (22) admits stealing delivery cyclist’s bike on night Josh Dunne was killed
'horrible' | Newstalk host Andrea Gilligan says she receives ‘nasty’ online abuse from other women
GLAMOUR GUILT | Dublin beautician who unlawfully gave ‘botox-like’ treatments to clients fined €10k
inquest | Mum asked prison staff to keep ‘closer eye’ on inmate son hours before suicide attempt
Factor 50 | Jack Keating says he was grilled on his ‘sexual fantasies’ by Love Island producers
assault probe | Finglas attack: Gardai want to speak to taxi driver who picked up ‘white man’ and woman
'psychotic episode' | Dublin man who stabbed ex boss 19 times found not guilty by reason of insanity
Tragic death | Funerals details announced for ex-wife of feud victim Eddie Hutch as tribute flood in
Exposed | Animal abuser jailed over shocking treatment of dogs gets suspended sentence for drug dealing