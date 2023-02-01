Barkos | 

Detector dog sniffs out cannabis worth €240k at Shannon Airport

Investigations are ongoing.

Marley the detector dog

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

Revenue officers seized almost €250,000 worth of cannabis hidden in packages at Shannon Airport today.

Revenue officers found the drugs hidden in packages

They were assisted by detector dog Marley, who helped sniff out the illegal drugs, which were concealed in two parcels that had arrived in an air cargo consignment from France and were destined for an address in Limerick.

The herbal cannabis weighed 12kg and had an estimated street value of more than €240,000.

A garda spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number in 1800 295 295.”


