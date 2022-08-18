Detector dog helps Revenue seize cannabis worth €140K hidden inside parcels in Dublin
Revenue officers seized almost €150,000 worth of cannabis hidden inside parcels in Dublin today with the help of a detector dog.
As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examined parcels at a premises in Dublin today where they seized 7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €140,000.
Waffle the detector dog helped to find the illegal drugs, which were discovered concealed in 7 parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin City Centre.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
