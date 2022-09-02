Detectives still trying to hunt senior Kinahan associate in relation to Eddie Hutch killing

The Kinahan cartel associate is currently believed to be residing in Spain from where he continues to organise drug shipments into Ireland

Detectives investigating the murder of the Monk’s brother are still attempting to track down a senior Kinahan associate in relation to the killing.

The inquest into the death of Eddie Hutch (59) this week heard that gardaí are continuing to carry out inquiries as part of the “long and complex” investigation.

He was gunned down at his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016, in a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

A four man hit-team were involved in the Hutch murder while several other people are believed to have provided logistical support to the murder gang.

One major person of interest as part of the inquiry is a senior Kinahan cartel associate, aged in his 40s, who gardaí are seeking to speak to in relation to the murder.

It’s understood that gardaí are probing if a vehicle linked to the mobster was used in the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

One source said: “There was information that this individual’s vehicle was used by those involved after the murder was carried, and that it was given a deep clean in the days following the shooting.

“He is also separately suspected of helping to identify Hutch targets even before the Regency murder was carried out, because of his trusted position within the crime group.”

The Kinahan cartel associate is currently believed to be residing in Spain from where he continues to organise drug shipments into Ireland.

The scene of Eddie Hutch's gun murder

Security sources previously revealed it was also suspected that Daniel Kinahan had a “hands on” role in the Hutch murder and drove one of the vehicles used to transport the gunmen afterwards.

At least nine people have been arrested by gardáí investigating the murder of the brother of Gerard Hutch including two of the suspected gunmen.

The violent Dublin criminals, now aged in their mid-30s and early 40s, were detained within months of the murder before being released without charge.

The younger suspect was also investigated for involvement in the murder of innocent mother-of-two Baiba Saulite in 2006 but has never been charged with either crime.

Also arrested as part of the long running probe into the murder of Eddie Hutch was a man suspected of being the “eyes and ears” of the cartel in the city centre during the height of the feud.

The funeral of Eddie Hutch — © Collins Dublin

Men suspected of providing logistical support such as holding ammunition have also been detained as part of the inquiry while the brother of one senior cartel associate was also arrested on suspicion of withholding information.

An inquest into Eddie Hutch’s murder this week heard that it is a “long and complex” investigation.

Detective Inspector Aidan Flanagan told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that the Garda inquiry into the fatal shooting of Eddie Hutch six and a half years ago was still ongoing.

The senior investigating officer applied for further 12-month adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroners Act 1962 as criminal proceedings are still being considered in the case.

He told the coroner, Clare Keane, on Thursday that members of Mr Hutch’s family were fully aware of the status of the investigation and were supportive of the decision to seek a further adjournment.

Dr Keane granted the application and adjourned the case until September 7, 2023 for mention.

The Coroner’s Court previously heard that gardaí still planned to make a number of arrests including people who were living outside of Ireland.

The opening of the inquest into Eddie Hutch’s death in July 2016 heard a post-mortem had confirmed that he had died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head.

A brother of the deceased, John Hutch, who formally identified the victim’s body, subsequently died as a result of a fall at his home in Dublin in July 2019.