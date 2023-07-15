Designer clothes, watches and sports cars seized after Garda car rammed in Co Kildare

It follows an incident when gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in Newbridge, Co Kildare at approximately 10.30pm

A man has been arrested after gardai seized drugs worth €102,000 following an incident in which a Garda car was rammed in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The man in his late 20s was brought to a Garda station in Kildare where he is currently being quizzed under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It follows an incident when gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in Newbridge, Co Kildare at approximately 10.30pm last night.

The vehicle struck the patrol car head on and both the male driver and front passenger fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision but gardai managed to arrest one man who was a back seat passenger.

“The male, aged in his late 20s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Kildare where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” gardai said.

“Gardaí searched the vehicle and a quantity of cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA drugs were located with an estimated street value of €25,590 along with €2,000 in cash.”

In a follow up search at a residential property in Newbridge in the early hours of this morning, a quantity of cocaine and cannabis drugs with an estimated street value of €77,000 was seized.

A number of designer clothes, watches and four sports cars were also seized.

Gardai said all the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis while investigations are ongoing.

Gardai said the seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.