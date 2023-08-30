Derry stabbing victim named locally as murder investigation launched

One man (33) has been arrested.

Police at the scene of a suspicious death on August 29th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Cornelius O'Neill (inset) was stabbed at his home in Kilrea.

Police have named the man who died following a stabbing incident in Co Derry on Tuesday night as Cornelius O’Neill (56).

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are continuing a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr O’Neill in the Tamlaght O’Crilly area close to Kilrea on Tuesday August 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village.

"Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

“Mr O’Neill was 56 years old and was from the Kilrea area.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued: “A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. At this stage, we are not looking for any other suspects.

“Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1304 of 29/08/23.”

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Mid Ulster District councillor Sean McPeake said the victim’s family and work colleagues had been left “devastated” by the incident.

"The local community is in shock at the news that a man has died in an incident in Fallahogy Terrace,” the Sinn Féin representative said.

"My thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time. I have spoken to a number of this man’s work colleagues today who are absolutely devastated at this news.

“A police murder investigation is underway, and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI.”

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has asked anyone with information to contact police.

She said: “Very sad news coming from the wider Kilrea area tonight that there has been a death of a man in his 50s. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”