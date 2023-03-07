Derry locals horrified by anti-Catholic 'No Fenians Welcome' graffiti
Sectarian vandals who sprayed anti-Catholic hate slogans on walls in Derry City on Sunday have been slammed by a leading Ulster Unionist.
The graffiti – which resembled something from the dark days of The Troubles - has been already been removed and roundly condemned.
Local Councillor Ryan McCready said he was “deeply disappointed”, adding, “I condemn any type of sectarian intimidation.”
He went on to say: "This is not OK. This is wrong and is to be condemned. The shopping centre not only serves the people of Tullyally but caters for surrounding areas of Ivy Mead, Currynierin, Church Road, etc. All of whom are welcome here.
"There are businesses here which have been operating here for more than 30 years without incident."
The UUP councillor said he wished to “reassure both customers and businesses alike” that “you are welcome here.”
According to local sources, tensions have been rising for several months and there have been a few unsavoury incidents including the stoning of taxis as they arrived to collect a number of Galliagh women attending an event in Tullyally.
