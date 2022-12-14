Delivery rider caught dealing drugs including ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine in Dublin city

A huge haul of Ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, cannabis, cocaine and diamorphine were all found on the delivery rider.

A food delivery rider was found with a huge amount of drugs in Dublin city centre. Twitter / @gardainfo

A food delivery rider has been caught dealing a significant variety of drugs by Gardaí on patrol in Dublin city centre.

Ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, cannabis, cocaine and diamorphine were all found on the delivery rider.

A photo shared to Twitter by Gardaí exposed the major haul of drugs that were being carted through the city centre.

Over fifty plastic bags containing the multi-coloured array of drugs are seen on a table.

"Gardaí on routine Operation Citizen patrol in Dublin City Centre observed a food delivery rider dealing Ecstasy, L.S.D, Ketamine, Cannabis, Cocaine and Diamorphine.

“They were arrested and charged under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” a spokesperson tweeted.