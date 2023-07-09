Delivery biker with no licence nabbed after breaking red light in Dublin

The driver was also uninsured

The incident took place in Dublin city centre last night. Photo: GardaTraffic/Twitter

A delivery driver is due in court after breaking a red light in Dublin city centre last night.

Gardaí on patrol in the capital stopped the motorcyclist, who had no licence or insurance, after spotting them commit the road traffic offence on Saturday evening.

The driver was “providing food delivery services” at the time.

The motorbike was seized while court proceedings will take place at a later date.

Sharing a photo of the incident on the official An Garda Síochána Twitter account, a spokesperson said: “Not so fast food!

“Uninsured and unlicensed motorcyclist stopped after breaking a red light in the city centre last night by gardaí from Store Street on patrol #keepingpeoplesafe. Driver was providing food delivery services.

“Bike impounded and court proceedings to follow.”