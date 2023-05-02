‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll gang associates linked to hit on criminal Gary Carey at Hilton Hotel

Senior sources say that gardaí are in the closing stages of their lengthy investigation into the murder of Gary Carey

The scene of the shooting in Kilmainham last June. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Associates of gang boss Derek ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll have emerged as the only suspects in the unsolved murder of a notorious criminal who died six weeks after being shot multiple times in an underground car park in Kilmainham, south Dublin.

Senior sources say that gardaí are in the closing stages of their lengthy investigation into the murder of Gary Carey (41) who was discovered in a serious condition in the underground car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham by staff before being rushed to hospital last June 24.

Carey died from his injuries at St James’s Hospital on August 5 and the case has been the subject of a major investigation.

Detectives have also identified the alleged gunman in the case – a convicted armed robber aged in his early 30s who is from the Ballyfermot area and is currently on bail awaiting trial for serious offences.

The suspected shooter is a well-known criminal who has previously served multiple jail sentences and is considered a key member of the ‘Dee Dee’ crime organisation.

While it was originally suspected that three separate organised crime gangs had “clubbed together” for the hit, sources say that the main focus of the detailed investigation is now on the ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll crime organisation.

A car involved in the murder was seen at a property linked to the veteran gangster who has been involved in organised crime for over three decades.

This Ballyfermot-based criminal, who is suspected of being the hitman, is expected to be arrested in the coming weeks and officers have established he is an associate of ‘Dee Dee’.

Detectives have also established a motive for the gun murder – a bitter turf war row over “cash and drugs” in west Dublin.

Investigations have also established that a silver Audi A4 car that was used in the murder was observed in the Blessington area before and after the fatal shooting. This vehicle was spotted on CCTV.

The car was found burnt out near the Co Wicklow town in the aftermath of the murder.

It has emerged the vehicle was bought legitimately for cash in the weeks before the planned assassination, with gardaí receiving information that the buyer of the car was “very keen” to make the purchase and make off with the Audi “very quickly” which was also observed on CCTV in the Tallaght area a number of times before the murder.

Derek 'Dee Dee' O'Driscoll

‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll is one of the most notorious criminals in Irish gangland history and has multiple previous convictions including for bribing a garda, violent disorder and perverting the course of justice.

The 49-year-old convicted criminal was previously at the centre of a lengthy garda investigation into an extortion campaign in which council workers and contractors were targeted in a spate of violent crimes.

Bank accounts to the value of more than €250,000 controlled by O’Driscoll and his close associate, David Reilly, were frozen by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) after the High Court was told in October 2019 that the money was raised through extortion and running protection rackets.

It is understood that Gary Carey had only arrived back in Dublin from Spain on the day he was shot, and was not wearing a bulletproof vest as he usually does after working out in the hotel’s gym. He was chased around the Hilton car park by at least one gunman.

The grave was attacked by vandals last October who smashed up the marble gravestone and used a screwdriver to prise off a family photo

It is understood that he had received reassurances about his safety from the gang who killed him before he arrived back in Dublin. He had been based in Spain for a number of months before that and was shot in the shoulder, arm, chest and leg by the gunman.

Witnesses reported hearing up to eight shots close to 11.30am before Carey, who was from the nearby Islandbridge area of the capital, was discovered critically injured.

His younger brother, Darren Carey (20), was one of two men murdered in the gruesome “Canal Murders” in 2000, carried out by now-deceased criminal Mark Desmond.

Gary Carey, who was a father of three, is buried alongside his brother Darren in Palmerstown Cemetery. However, the grave was attacked by vandals last October who smashed up the marble gravestone and used a screwdriver to prise off a family photo.

Last June’s fatal shooting was the third time Gary Carey had been shot at in the space of 15 months. A man has been charged in court in relation to one of these shootings.

Patrick Fitzgerald (46), of Glenties Park, Finglas, Dublin, was charged last October with the attempted murder of Gary Carey, who survived after being shot a number of times at Ballyfermot Crescent on November 17, 2021.

Carey was sitting in a car in the front drive of a house when a gunman allegedly fired nine bullets through the front windscreen.

The investigation by Ballyfermot gardaí into the attempted murder is a separate probe to the one being led by Kilmainham officers into his murder.

The previous March, gardaí also received reports that Carey was shot at in Ballyfermot but escaped serious injury. He only received graze injuries in that attack and drove himself to hospital.

He also did not make any complaint to gardaí, but detectives believe a criminal aged in his late 20s from Ballyfermot was involved in that attack.

Carey had been questioned a number of times by detectives in relation to seizures of drugs, firearms and cash.