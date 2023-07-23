Debt collection firm run by Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley goes into the red

Notorious criminal Foley sees business slither away he gets in hot water for threatening behaviour

A DEBT collection company founded by Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley has reported that it made a loss of more than €1,100 in the 12-month-period leading up to September 2022.

Details of how Viper Debt Recovery and Repossessions Services Ltd functions, charging a 20 per cent cut to recover debts, emerged after company operative Alan Nulty pleaded guilty to making death threats against hard-up Wexford tenant Nigel Doolan in a bid to recover a €4,000 debt.

Foley, who was present when the threats against Doolan were made, later pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour and is facing up to three months in prison over the episode.

Yet, despite the seemingly lucrative premiums enjoyed by the company in chasing down debts, accounts filed by the company this month state that it has struggled to turn a profit for its directors, Alan Gray and Foley’s wife Sonia, in its last three years of business.

In 2020, the company accounts reported that it had made a marginal profit of €73. In 2021, the accounts reported a relatively bumper year with a profit of €1,173.

And in 2022, the company plunged into the red to the tune of €1,165.

In total, this equates to a profit of just €81 over the three-year-period.

By September 2022, the business, which keeps at least one company vehicle on the road, listed its tangible assets as having a value of just €1,113.

Shareholder funds were reported in the red to the tune of €2,375.

The company’s poor financial performance in its accounts cannot be explained by a failure of determination by its operatives in seeking to recover debts.

Alan Nulty’s sentencing hearing in January of last year heard how he was working for a debt recovery agency run by Foley when he issued the threats to kill or cause serious harm at 20 Holly Walk in Cromwellsfort on June 17 of 2021.

He threatened Nigel Doolin he would ‘have his throat slit while he walked his dog’ if he didn’t come up with €4,000 in rent arrears.

Nulty also threatened Mr Doolin he would “get someone to smash your head with a hammer.”

abusive

Gardaí were able to prove the threat had been made as injured party Mr Doolin had made a recording through the door of his house.

Martin Foley was due to stand trial separately to Nulty and entered a plea of guilty to having engaged in threatening abusive or insulting behaviour when the threat was made.

State prosecutor Sinead Gleeson confirmed to Judge James McCourt the State would not be proceeding with a separate charge against Foley alleging he too had made a threat to kill tenant Nigel Doolin on the day of the incident.

Foley (68) is regarded as one of Ireland’s most notorious gangland criminals but went legit after founding Viper Debt Recovery in 2004.

He resigned as a director of the company on November 17, 2014.​

Nicknamed ‘The Viper’, Foley has more than 40 convictions for offences including assault, robbery and possession of threatening weapons.

​ Foley’s life has been under threat since the late 1980s.

In the last major attack on his life, he was shot numerous times in broad daylight in Dublin in 2008 by the Kinahan Cartel.