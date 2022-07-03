Daughter of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy pays tribute to dad she never met

Kevaeh Sheehy was born just one month after her father, the talented Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, was brutally mown down by Englishman Logan Jackson on July 1, 2019.

Tracey Tully, mother of murdered champion Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, and Mr Sheehy’all daughter Kevaeh (2) at a gathering today, Friday, July 1, to commemorate the third anniversary of Kevin Sheehy’s murder. Photo by Dave Gaynor. Story by David Raleigh

Undated handout photo of Kevin Sheehy, who died after he was knocked down on the Hyde Road in Limerick at around 4.40am this morning. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday July 1, 2019. An investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Limerick. The sportsman died at the scene after he was hit by a black SUV, partial registration plate number WV52, which failed to remain at the scene. See PA story POLICE Crash Ireland. Photo credit should read: Ken Moore/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. — © PA

06/07/2019 Pictured at the funeral of Kevin Sheehy RIP which took place at Holy Family Church, Southill, Limerick on Saturday. Pic: Don Moloney — © Don Moloney

Tracey Tully, mother of murdered champion Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, and Mr Sheehy’all daughter Kevaeh (2) at a gathering today, Friday, July 1, to commemorate the third anniversary of Kevin Sheehy’s murder. Photo by Dave Gaynor.

Kevin Sheehy, who died after he was knocked down on the Hyde Road in Limerick at around 4.40am this morning. Photo. : PRESS ASSOCIATION — © PA

A gathering today, Friday, July 1, to commemorate the third anniversary of Kevin Sheehy’s murder. Photo by Dave Gaynor.

The daughter of Limerick champion boxer Kevin Sheehy paid a touching tribute to the murdered dad she never met on the third anniversary of his death on Friday.

Kevaeh Sheehy was born just one month after her father, the talented Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, was brutally mown down by Englishman Logan Jackson on July 1, 2019.

These photographs show Keveah (2) placing her hands on a sign left at a family gathering held in honour of her dad.

Tracey Tully, mother of murdered champion Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, and Mr Sheehy’all daughter Kevaeh (2) at a gathering today, Friday, July 1, to commemorate the third anniversary of Kevin Sheehy’s murder. Photo by Dave Gaynor.

As her family prepares for a High Court battle to keep her father’s killer imprisoned in this country, Kevaeh and her extended family gathered to remember Kevin as the “champ, the family man and the hero that he was”.

“It’s like the day had been planned from heaven above,” Kevin’s mum Tracey Tully told Sunday World. “It’s a very hard day for us all, the anniversary of Kevin’s death.

“But I’m so proud of each and every one of my family for marking yesterday as Kevin’s Day.

A gathering today, Friday, July 1, to commemorate the third anniversary of Kevin Sheehy’s murder. Photo by Dave Gaynor.

“Yesterday was almost overwhelming for me, because I’ve spent so much time in bed. But I’m proud of myself for getting out of that bed and I’m so blessed with the family who organised this, leading up to the anniversary.

“We are a very big, close family,” Tracey added."We are like The Waltons, that’s what Kevin used to call us.”

Kevin was just 20 when the five-times Irish champion suffered catastrophic and fatal head injuries after being repeatedly struck by a vehicle driven by Jackson, of Longford Road, Coventry, England outside a house party at Hyde Road Limerick.

Undated handout photo of Kevin Sheehy, who died after he was knocked down on the Hyde Road in Limerick at around 4.40am this morning. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday July 1, 2019. An investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Limerick. The sportsman died at the scene after he was hit by a black SUV, partial registration plate number WV52, which failed to remain at the scene. See PA story POLICE Crash Ireland. Photo credit should read: Ken Moore/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. — © PA

Following a trial before the Central Criminal Court last December Jackson was convicted of Kevin’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, 31-year-old Jackson then applied to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee for a transfer from Ireland to a prison in the UK where he can serve out his sentence.

In judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Justice, Tracey has challenged that decision and is seeking an order from the Court quashing the transfer.

Tracey Tully, mother of murdered champion Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, and Mr Sheehy’s daughter Kevaeh (2) Photo by Dave Gaynor.

A stay was put on the transfer of Jackson to a prison near his family in England pending the outcome of High Court proceedings.

Lawyers representing Minister McEntee are fully contesting the application, which will be heard on July 15.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to keep fighting for Kevin,” Tracey said. “I didn’t know very much about the justice system going into it but I knew straight away that this was wrong (to send Jackson back to England).”

Tracey fears that if the transfer goes ahead, she will not have any say, nor be able to make any submissions to the UK authorities when Jackson applies for parole.

Tracey Tully, mother of murdered champion Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, and Mr Sheehy’s daughter Kevaeh (2). Photo by Dave Gaynor.

She has stated that if the transfer goes ahead any decision on a parole application by her son’s killer would be in the hands of the authorities in another jurisdiction.

She claims the Minister’s decision to allow the transfer to go ahead is unconstitutional and an “abdication of the Irish state’s responsibility to determine when a person serving a life sentence may be paroled.”

“I still feel confident (that Jackson’s transfer) will be halted,” Tracey said. “But as it gets closer to the date of the hearing, I am starting to get anxious because I feel like I’m running out of time.

“I have so many people backing me but I had to go to my doctor to get some sleeping tablets because I’m awake every night.

“It never leaves my mind. I just feel like there’s been an awful injustice been done here.”

Tracey explained that she was never informed when the Justice Minister granted Jackson a transfer from Limerick Prison to a UK jail last March.

“We’ve never been considered at all,” she added. “It was never taken into consideration just how hard this was going to be on all of us. The decision was made and that was it…Done and dusted.

“I don’t know how anyone could make a decision like that, after all we had been through. ”

Speaking about Friday’s event, Tracey added: “It was so special. We all wore blue, as that was the colour Kevin wore when he was fighting away from home.”