Daughter of Kerry funeral stab victim says her heart has been shattered by his death

‘My daddy, we know you would have chosen to stay with us if you had a choice’

The late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhan.

The daughter of a father-of-seven who died following a stab attack at a funeral in Kerry said her heart has been broken in many ways by his death and she’ll never feel normal again.

Thomas Dooley (43), from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery in Tralee last Wednesday as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

Two of Mr Dooley’s relations appeared in court charged with murder amid a heavy Garda presence this weekend.

Tommy’s devastated daughter Rosaline described her father as “the number one daddy” and told of her devastation at his death.

“He thought the world of us. He didn’t want to leave us behind in this cruel world we live in. My daddy, we know you would have chosen to stay with us if you had a choice,” she wrote in an online tribute yesterday.

She said her heart has been broken in many ways and said she’ll never be normal again following his death.

She added that her father always told his family how much he loved them.

“My daddy was never ashamed to say we loved you or you loved us no matter what, we’d always end the conversation with I love you and you’d wrap your hands around us and tell us what we meant to you and gave us kisses, that’s what we’ll always cherish and keep in our hearts forever daddy, what you taught us to do.”

She said she just wanted to see him again to give him a hug.

“Daddy I’m so angry, you didn’t deserve to go like that. Daddy, I can’t deal with this. You need to come home. I need a big hug and kiss and for you to tell me you love me.”

One of Mr Dooley’s nieces added that he would be sadly missed.

“You were too good for this world uncle. It will never seem real that your gone.

“The last time I was talking to you was Sunday and the last words you said to me was live my life to the fullest, go to every concert and party, have no regrets. Little did I know it was the last. Get the best bed in heaven because you deserve it uncle. Like you always said up the Dooleys. Forever in my heart. Number one Tom Dooley.”

Thomas Dooley’s wife Siobhan, who suffered injuries during the same incident while trying to protect her husband received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry before being discharged on Thursday.

She attended a special vigil with other family members and friends outside their Killarney home on Thursday

In a special tribute to Tommy Dooley, balloons were released in his memory and prayers were offered at the Killarney estate.