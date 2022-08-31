Daniel Kinahan founded boxing company MTK now ‘lawyer-less’ in $2m racketeering case

Judge John W. Holcomb today granted a motion ‘to be relieved as counsel,’ submitted by Californian based lawyer Michael Mancin

Lawyers acting for MTK in a $US2 million-dollar civil racketeering case have successfully come off record – leaving the now defunct boxing management company ‘lawyer-less’ in the case.

Judge John W. Holcomb today granted a motion ‘to be relieved as counsel,’ submitted by Californian based lawyer Michael Mancini, after finding it “appropriate for resolution without hearing”

Earlier this month, the Sunday World revealed how now defunct boxing promoters MTK, who are being sued alongside co-founder and sanctioned mob-boss Daniel Kinahan, had ‘terminated’ the services of Mancini.

The case against MTK and Kinahan concerns the allegedly illegal poaching of Mexican fighter JoJo Diaz but also sees Daniel Kinahan face allegations of drug trafficking, money-laundering and murder..’

Lawyers representing boxing manager Moses Heredia are suing Kinahan and boxing promoters MTK Global for US$2 million over the alleged poaching of Diaz.

Former marine Eric Montalvo, acting for Heredia, has alleged in court filings that "MTK was co-founded and is part owned and controlled by Mr Daniel Kinahan, a noted member of Ireland's notorious Kinahan Cartel, also known as the Kinahan Organised Crime Group or KOCG.

"The KOCG is allegedly responsible for several murders, drug trafficking and money laundering,” he alleged.

"The KOCG is one of Europe's biggest drug cartels. Law enforcement experts believe that Mr Daniel Kinahan started MTK to launder ill-gotten gains from drug trafficking."

Mr Montalvo further accused MTK and Kinahan of breaching the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act by using money derived from organised crime activity.

The Rico Act was introduced by the federal government to tackle organised crime, but it can also be used in civil suits.

Last April, MTK Global announced it was shutting down its operations because of ongoing inquiries into its connection with Daniel Kinahan.

The boxing management company said in a statement it had "faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the U.S. government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan."

On April 11, the U.S Department of the Treasury announced it was sanctioning the Kinahan Organized Crime Group (KOCG) and seven group members, including Kinahan.

Brian E. Nelson, the under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, alleged the KOCG "smuggles deadly narcotics, including cocaine, to Europe, and is a threat to the entire licit economy through its role in international money laundering."

In a signed declaration, submitted to the civil court in California earlier this month where Kinahan and MTK already faced racketeer allegations, lawyer Mr. Mancini stated: “MTK USA terminated the services of and discharged Mancini Shenk LLP and its attorneys, including Michael V Mancini and Peter J Most (collectively MSLLP).

Mr. Mancini said his company has made MTK aware of the consequences of the development saying the company had “provided MTK USA with written notice of the consequences of being unable to appear in this action.”

Mr. Mancini further stated that he had informed all relevant counsel of his motion to withdraw as legal counsel to MTK including lawyers for Daniel Kinahan.

“Counsel to Daniel Kinahan did not object,” he said, “but informed MSLLP that they are no longer counsel to Mr. Kinahan.”

Kinahan has been represented in the multi-million racketeering case by California-based law firm Liang Ly LLP, who are experienced in litigating issues involving the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ('RICO Act').

On April 22, Kinahan’s lawyer Jason Liang filed a first-person declaration from Kinahan and succeeded in having a 'default' - which was entered in the case against Kinahan for failing to reply to a court summons - overturned.

In a note on the legal proceedings published this morning, Judge Holcomb confirmed a hearing date for Mancini’s motion to come off record could be vacated in light of the order granting the motion.