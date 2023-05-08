Daniel Kinahan facing fraud probe after Dubai officials discover visa sponsor company doesn’t exist

A court official travelled to the address of Industrious Facilities Management, LLC, which is listed as the sponsor of Kinahan’s visa in the UAE

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan is facing a possible fraud probe in the United Arab Emirates after Dubai court officials discovered the company that sponsored his entry visa does not exist.

The revelation, which could see the on-the-run cartel boss barred from Dubai or even prosecuted there for visa fraud, is contained in court filings lodged with the US District Court on Monday last.

Lawyers for California-based boxing manager Moses Heredia – who is suing Kinahan for poaching one of his fighters – made the disclosure as part of a four-page affidavit seeking default judgement against him.

The affidavit, says Heredia gave power of attorney to Dubai national Jouslin Chibli Khairallah on September 11, 2022. This was done for the express purpose of effecting service of Heredia’s civil court summons on Kinahan in the United Arab Emirates.

Boxer JoJo Diaz

On December 15, 2022, after the summons had been registered with the Dubai justice system, a court official travelled to the address of Industrious Facilities Management, LLC, which is listed as the sponsor of Kinahan’s visa in the United Arab Emirates.

Its address was identified in court documentation as Office 602 in the Crystal Business Centre in Port Saeed, Dubai.

However, the affidavit continues, the court appointee “was unable to locate Industrious Facilities Management at the given address and no person located at the address knew of the location of said entity or Kinahan.”

Subsequently, Ms Khairallah also obtained details of a mobile number listed to Kinahan on his official documents in Dubai.

She engaged Tableegh Legal Notification Services to attempt service on Kinahan by text message; however, “the message could not be delivered”.

Permission to serve the summons on Kinahan by publication in the Arabic newspaper Al Fajr and in the English newspaper ‘The Gulf Times’ was subsequently allowed by Dubai Courts.

Kinahan – who is being hunted across the Middle East by the US Government’s Drug Enforcement Agency – has been the subject of a legal pursuit by Moses Heredia over the ‘illegal’ poaching of fighter JoJo Diaz in mid-2020.

After a default judgement was previously granted to Heredia – who is seeking between €12 million and €15 million in damages from Kinahan and MTK – the mob boss hired legal counsel and even offered under penalty of perjury to testify in the case.

However, Kinahan’s efforts to portray himself as a legitimate businessman stopped – as did any contact from him with the District Court in California – after he had a €5 million bounty placed on his head by the US government in April of last year.

Both Kinahan and MTK Global USA fired legal counsel representing them in the California case and have since ‘ghosted’ the legal proceedings.

Despite this, Heredia’s legal team, led by lawyer Eric Montalvo, has vowed to pursue Kinahan to the ends of the earth for the €15 million they claim Kinahan has cost their client. Kinahan is believed to be travelling between states in the Middle East in a bid to stay ahead of authorities.

Last year, Montalvo investigated information that Kinahan had fled to neighbouring Qatar, while reports have since linked him with locations including Tehran. But, the movements of the cartel leadership are believed to be “fluid”, with the organised crime group regularly moving around within the Middle East.

Mob boss Kinahan (45) is under pressure from law enforcement agencies across the globe and was previously described as “fearful” that authorities in the United Arab Emirates would “hand him over” to the US.

This is despite Kinahan allegedly handing over “huge sums” to corrupt officials within Dubai to ensure his family’s protection and freedom over the past number of years.

Alongside his father Christy Kinahan Snr (65) and brother Christopher Jnr (41), Daniel has a $5m (€4.6m) bounty of on his head from the US government.

Announcing the sanctions on the carte last year, US Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson accused the group of smuggling deadly narcotics before describing it role in international money laundering as “a threat to the entire licit economy.”

Separately, Kinahan was identified as the beneficiary in a bogus passport case that was heard in Dundalk recently.

Former heroin addict Seamus Walsh was paid €2,000 to apply for a passport later used by mob boss Daniel Kinahan, Dundalk Circuit Court heard.

A bench warrant was issued for Walsh’s arrest after he failed to appear in court for sentencing last month.