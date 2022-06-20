Dangerous driver on cocaine arrested as car was 'dragging along’ motorway

Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the car which had recently crashed and was in “poor condition” with scratches across its bumper

Laois gardaí shared some photos from yesterday's incident online. Photo: An Garda Síochána Laois Offaly/Facebook

Gardaí in Laois arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine after the undercarriage of their car was spotted “dragging along” the motorway.

The alarming incident occurred on Sunday when the Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the car which had recently crashed and was in “poor condition” with scratches across its bumper.

Gardaí said that the vehicle’s latest NCT report was Fail Dangerous.

Officers conducted a roadside breath test on the motorist, who tested negative for cannabis, opiates, and benzodiazepines, but tested positive for cocaine.

They were arrested at the scene and a blood specimen was taken. The vehicle was also seized.

The driver is due to appear before the Portlaoise District Court on a series of serious traffic offences, including driving a dangerous vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs.