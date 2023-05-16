Dangerous criminal held on suspicion of murder of Dublin gangster Gary Carey

Gardaí believe he was the lone shooter who blasted gangster Carey (41) several times in the car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham on June 22 of last year.

Detectives have arrested a dangerous Dublin criminal who they believe was the gunman in the murder of Gary Carey.

The suspect, aged in his early 30s, was arrested in Mountjoy Prison this afternoon on suspicion of murder.

Carey was shot several times and rushed to hospital where he died over six weeks later.

Investigating detectives this week swooped on several suspects they believe were involved in the fatal shooting.

Yesterday two men in their 20s were arrested and are being quizzed on suspicion of providing logistical support to the gunman.

A female associate of Carey was also detained and is being investigated for "setting up" the gun victim.

A second woman also remains in garda custody this evening. She is an associate of the suspected gunmen who was arrested by gardaí today.

The volatile criminal is originally from west Dublin and well-known to gardaí for involvement in violent and serious crime.

He is currently in prison for an offence unrelated to the shooting.

The suspect is being detained under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act 1999 and can be held for up to 24 hours.

All five people arrested remain in garda custody at separate stations in the capital.

While it was originally suspected that three separate organised crime gangs had “clubbed together” for the murder, sources say that the main focus of the detailed investigation is now on the ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll crime organisation.

A car involved in the murder was sighted at a property linked to the veteran gangster who has been involved in organised crime for well over three decades.

Detectives have also established a motive for the gun murder – a bitter row over “cash and drugs turf” in west Dublin.

Investigations have also established that a silver Audi A4 car that was used in the murder was observed in the Blessington area before and after the fatal shooting where it has been picked up on CCTV.

The car was found burnt out near the Co Wicklow town in the aftermath of the murder.

It has emerged that the vehicle was bought legitimately for cash in the weeks before the planned assassination, with gardaí receiving information that the buyer of the car was “very keen” to make the purchase and make off with the Audi “very quickly” which was also observed on CCTV in the Tallaght area a number of times before the murder.

‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll is one of the most notorious criminals in the history of Irish gangland and has multiple previous convictions including for bribing a garda, violent disorder and perverting the course of justice.