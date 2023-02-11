Dad who used baby buggy to shoplift €85 of steaks from Marks & Spencer jailed for two months
A father-of-one who used a baby’s buggy to shoplift €85 worth of steaks from a supermarket has been jailed for two months.
Eoin Daly (38) also stole a €299 food processor in a theft from another city centre store.
Judge Bryan Smyth sentenced him at Dublin District Court.
Daly, with an address at Staycity Apartments, St Augustine Street, Dublin pleaded guilty to theft.
Garda Sarah Fay said she was called to Marks and Spencer, Mayor Square on March 30 last year.
It was reported to her that the accused and a woman had entered pushing a buggy.
The accused selected a number of steaks and put them in the buggy before leaving without paying. None of the items were recovered.
Garda Colin Miley said on April 12, Daly took a Ninja Foodi food processor worth €299 from Arnott’s on Henry Street.
He left and made no attempt to pay. Daly was stopped and the property was recovered on that occasion.
The court heard the accused had 109 previous convictions.
He had become homeless, which exacerbated his pre-existing drug addiction, his solicitor Edward Bradbury said.
