Customs dog sniffs out whopping €1.26m of cocaine at Dublin Port

The 54-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were arrested in relation to trafficking offences and are being held at Store Street garda station.

A man and a woman have been arrested after an estimated €1.26m worth of cocaine was seized at Dublin Port on Monday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, a vehicle was stopped at the port and searched with the assistance of a customs dog named James.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of organised and serious crime, Paul Cleary, said "The continued collaboration between An Garda Síochána and our colleagues at Revenue customs service, has dismantled a significant importation route for cocaine to be smuggled through our ports of entry.

“This joint activity assists in our goal to keep people safe and seize dangerous drugs, preventing them from reaching our communities.”

The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue customs service. The Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit was also involved.

Revenue assistant secretary Lynda Slattery said: "This ongoing co-operation is helping to fight the serious problem of illicit drugs being imported into the country, funding organised crime and ruining many lives.

“Revenue will continue to deploy its enforcement resources to protect our frontiers."

The operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting those suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime.