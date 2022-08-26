Criminal Gavin Quinn who tried to ‘butcher’ garda is released from prison just weeks after being sentenced

A violent criminal who tried to “butcher” a garda with his brother has walked free from prison just over a month after being sentenced for the attack.

Gardaí are on high alert following the release on Wednesday of Gavin Quinn (28) who is considered an extremely dangerous individual with a propensity for violence.

He was jailed for his role in an attack on Garda Alan Murphy in south-inner city Dublin over two years ago during which the garda feared he would be killed.

Quinn assaulted the officer and held him down while his younger brother Lee (27) tried to stab Gda Murphy in the eye and later slashed him over the head with a kitchen knife.

Read more Joe Brolly and his new wife propositioned by swinger on their honeymoon

The brothers had been due to stand trial for attempted murder but were re-arraigned and entered guilty pleas on lesser charges which were accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On July 11 last, Quinn was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for assaulting a peace officer.

He had been in custody for over two years and, with this taken into account along with the suspended portion of his sentence, he was due for release at the end of this year.

However, independent.iehas learned that Quinn walked free from Mountjoy Prison on Wednesday and has been celebrating his release with family members.

Gardaí are concerned about his release due to his violent previous offending and his links to organised criminality in the capital.

A source said: “Gavin Quinn is a dangerous individual who has been involved in crime since he was a teenager.

“It’s highly unlikely he will come out a reformed prisoner and his past crimes show that he has no hesitation in attacking gardaí.”

It’s believed Quinn will be based between the Drimnagh and Inchicore areas following his release.

His list of previous convictions include assault, production of a knife, and possession of a firearm after being caught with a sawn-off rifle for which he received a lengthy jail term.

When contacted about the release, the Irish Prison Service said it does not comment on individual cases.

Quinn’s latest prison term was imposed for his role in a violent attack on Gda Murphy on March 30, 2020.

In a victim impact statement Gda Murphy said there was “no doubt” in his mind that he’d be dead if it weren’t for the assistance of emergency service colleagues from Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB), who pulled Lee Quinn away from him moments after the knife-wielding attacker had slashed the officer’s head.

He told the court he wanted to thank the DFB members for “saving my life and putting their own bodies between myself and two individuals who were trying to butcher me like an animal”.

Gavin Quinn, of Tyrone Place, Inchicore, Dublin, later pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in the execution of his duty, contrary to Section 19(1) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Lee Quinn, of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to Gda Murphy on the same date and was jailed for six years.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said it was “disappointed and dismayed” at the sentences handed down over the “life-threatening” assault.