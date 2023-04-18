Criminal (31) run over in Tallaght ‘dispute’ has served jail time for similar offence

Tallaght man Gavin Guerrine remains in a serious condition in hospital today after the incident

A 31-year-old man who was left with horrific injuries after he was allegedly deliberately run over by a car yesterday evening has served a jail sentence for a similar offence.

Tallaght man Gavin Guerrine remains in a serious condition in hospital today after the incident which is linked to a tit-for-tat dispute in the Kiltalown area of the west Dublin suburb.

A house was also shot-up in the course of the dispute but there has been no arrests so far.

He was one of two men hospitalised after the dispute and the other man who is aged in his 20’s suffered less serious injuries.

Mr Guerrine who is originally from the capital’s south inner city previously served five years in jail for driving over a man he believed was involved in the gun murder of his brother Darren who was shot dead in Bluebell in February, 2008.

Fourteen months later Gavin drove over Christopher O’Rourke leaving him brain damaged and in a coma when Guerrine, who was aged just 17 at the time, drove towards them at speed.

He mounted the kerb and sent Mr O’Rourke flying 20ft into the air, according to one eyewitness, before driving off at speed.

Mr O'Rourke was rushed to St James's Hospital where he remained in a coma with a severe brain injury for a number of weeks.

Mr O'Rourke made two attempts to take his own life in 2010 and died one month after his 25th birthday in August 2010, from a drugs overdose.

In January 2011, Guerrine was sentenced to 10 years with the last five years suspended on certain conditions, after pleading guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Christopher O’Rourke in April 2009.

Darren Guerrine

The final five years of the ten-year sentence were suspended on condition Guerrine be of good behaviour for a decade and have no contact with the O’Rourke family.

Among the terms of the suspended sentence were that Guerrine was to remain under probation supervision for ten years and have no contact with the injured party in this case.

The period of suspension, relating to a conviction for causing serious harm, would not expire until June 2, 2024.

Gavin Guerrine was summoned to appear before the Central Criminal Court in February of this year where he was warned that if he fails again to engage with the probation services, he could serve five years of his suspended sentence.

“If you come back before me for further breaches, I will reactivate the sentence,” Mr Justice Paul McDermott told Gavin Guerrine with a listed address at Church Grove, Tallaght, after the court heard that Guerrine had failed to keep his probation appointments due to illness.

The judge said he would not activate the suspended sentence and told Guerrine that if there was a good reason for not attending then the probation services needed to know.

He warned him that if he came back before the court for any further breaches, the suspended sentence would be activated.

Since this court appearance around six weeks ago, it is understood that associates of Mr Guerrine have been involved in a bitter local dispute in the Tallaght area that was at the centre of yesterday’s violent and chaotic scenes.

Last night gardai made an appeal for information in the case.

“Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating following the unlawful discharge of a firearm and a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Jobstown, Dublin 24, on Monday the 17th of April, 2023,” a spokesman said.

“Shortly after 5pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of an incident in the Kiltalown area of Jobstown.

“In the course of the incident a number of shots were fired at a house and a man in his 30s was seriously injured after he was stuck by a car.

“The injured man was removed from the scene by Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

“A second male (20s) injured in the course of the incident was also removed to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

“Shortly after the incident a car was discovered on fire and abandoned on Mount Seskin Road.

“A number of crime scenes are currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

“An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and a SIO has been appointed in the case. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” he added.