Crimebuster claims crackdown on Kinahan cartel would curb Scotland’s gangland crime

Gerry McLean was speaking at the Scottish Crime Campus in Gartcosh, Lanarkshire, after the publication of the Scottish Multi-Agency Strategic Threat Assessment.

A senior crimebuster has claimed that dismantling the Kinahan cartel from the top would help reduce gangland activity in Scotland.

Gerry McLean, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency, said that focusing on the Irish mob’s leading figures would have a “much greater impact” than targeting smaller groups associated with the Kinahans.

“We’re trying to disrupt that at a very high end so it limits the ability of organised crime groups on the ground to criminally benefit,” he said.

“There are some things that we are doing here in Scotland.

“But if we pitch it at that higher end, it can have a much greater impact than trying to deal with every crime group that benefits from the Kinahan cartel and its distribution networks.”

Mr McClean added that the arrest of alleged Kinahan fixer and “key member” of the cartel Johnny Morrissey (62) in Marbella, Spain last month shows the importance of dismantling the group.

Detectives from six different police forces, including the Spanish Civil Guard, Garda and powerful US DEA law enforcement agency, took part in the operation to snare Morrissey in September after US authorities identified him as a Kinahan enforcer and money launderer.

His wife Nicola, CEO of a Scotland-based vodka firm linked by police to organised crime, was also arrested and raised her middle finger as she was walked out by armed Spanish cops behind him.

In a sanctioning notice April 11, the US Treasury Department described Johnny Morrissey as an “enforcer” for the Kinahan cartel, the most powerful organised crime gang in Ireland.

Morrissey, who has been remanded in custody in Spain, “facilitates international drug shipments for the organization from South America” and is “involved in money laundering,” the US notice said.