Crime World Long Read: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (Part 4: Trial of the Century)

Nicola Tallant introduces this four-part story about blood bonds, bitter feuds and shocking betrayal

How Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch became one of the most infamous names in Irish criminal history

THIS is the story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, from his early days as a young hoodlum through to his astonishing acquittal in the Special Criminal Court for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

How did this quiet-spoken man from Dublin's north inner-city become one of the most notorious figures in Irish criminal history?

And how did he end up on trial for murder and why did he walk free?

This is a four-part story about blood bonds, bitter feuds and shocking betrayal. It's a story about the changing face of Dublin, and the pursuit of justice - in the courts and on the streets.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

