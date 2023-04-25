Crime World Long Read: The story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (Part 2: The education of a criminal)
Nicola Tallant introduces this four-part story about blood bonds, bitter feuds and shocking betrayal
THIS is the story of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, from his early days as a young hoodlum through to his astonishing acquittal in the Special Criminal Court for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.
How did this quiet-spoken man from Dublin's north inner-city become one of the most notorious figures in Irish criminal history?
And how did he end up on trial for murder and why did he walk free?
This is a four-part story about blood bonds, bitter feuds and shocking betrayal. It's a story about the changing face of Dublin, and the pursuit of justice - in the courts and on the streets.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
Sick attack | Former Fianna Fáil mayor and solicitor jailed for sexual assault of girl (8)
Love Hurts | Vogue Williams says Spencer Matthews was devastated after Jamie Laing wedding snub
Guilty plea | Murderer Wayne Cooney gets three more years for demanding money with menace from Dublin mum
wild rovers | Limerick gangs leave luxury SUVs involved in ‘ram attack’ unclaimed to avoid gardai
Barking Mad | Neighbours’ fury as sextortionist and puppy farmer William Mongan abandons starving pups
life of rhyme | Gangland figure Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney pens new book of poetry to help sick kids
daylight snatch | UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
false invoices | Dublin property manager who stole over €116k gets fully suspended sentence
'Left to die' | Loyalist Dee Coleman to stand trial on kidnap and attempted murder charges
SHOW MUST JOE ON | US President Joe Biden confirms 2024 re-election bid in video announcement