Crime levels in your local area as one in five garda stations records a five-year peak

Cities outside Dublin see highest spike in crime compared to pre-pandemic

Nationwide one of the crime categories with the biggest increase was homicides, which have risen by 30pc in comparison to before the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Getty

Cities outside of Dublin have recorded the highest spike in crime rates compared to pre-pandemic levels.

An analysis of crime figures by the Irish Independent reveals that 252 out of a total of 564 garda stations nationwide saw crime levels in 2022 that were beyond pre-pandemic levels, including 119 stations which recorded a five-year peak.

Stations in cities such as Cork, Limerick and Waterford had the highest increases.

On a positive note, there were 257 stations where crime levels fell during 2022, with significant reductions in places such as Salthill, Kinsale, Finglas, Bray, Mayorstone Park in Limerick, Ballymun, Ballinrobe, Irishtown, Wicklow and Carrigaline.

However, one of the crime categories with the biggest increase nationwide was homicides, which have risen by 30pc in comparison to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is despite major garda successes in recent years in targeting feuding crime gangs and reducing gangland murders to unprecedented low levels.

The busiest garda station in the country last year was unsurprisingly in Dublin city centre, which dealt with more than 25 crimes on average every day.

Sources have said that garda resourcing issues, particularly in stations outside of the county, are partially to blame for a spike in crime rates.

The Policing Authority recently found that resource scarcity present “considerable policing performance challenges” including around community policing, economic crime and victims’ services.

Among the stations with the biggest increases were Anglesea Street in Cork – up 12.4pc over pre-Covid levels – as well as Henry Street, Limerick, where crime was up 4.4pc compared to 2019 and the main station in Waterford city (+4.3pc).

Other large stations that recorded a five-year peak in crime last year included Portlaoise, Naas, Athlone, Wexford and Dungarvan as well as several stations in Dublin such as Balbriggan, Lucan, Lusk and Skerries.

The most dramatic increases were recorded in Rathcoole, Co Dublin (+34.4pc since 2019); Clonmel (+24.8pc) and Ronanstown in west Dublin (+19.3pc).

Overall crime levels nationally were up 12pc last year with almost 211,400 offences recorded – more than 22,600 extra crimes compared to 2021.

The increase was not unexpected due to the easing of restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year was also the worst year for crime in the past five years in Cork, Galway, Kildare, Waterford and Wexford.

The highest increase was recorded in Wexford where overall crime was up by 9.2pc on 2019 levels, with five-year peaks recorded at stations in Wexford, Enniscorthy and Gorey.

In Kildare, five-year peaks in crime were recorded at garda stations in most of the county’s main towns including Naas, Newbridge, Athy, Maynooth, Kildare and Leixlip.

Two of the three garda divisions in Cork – Cork City and Cork North – had higher crime rates last year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

However, Cork West was one of only two of the 28 divisions along with Wicklow where recorded crime in 2022 was at its lowest level over the past five years.

Several stations in Cork also witnessed crime levels drop to a five-year low during 2022 including Cobh, Kinsale and Skibbereen.

Although crime levels across Galway last year were slightly up on 2019 levels, five-year peaks were recorded in several stations including Athenry, Gort, Oranmore and Clifden.

Across the country, other garda stations experiencing record crime rates in 2022 included Portarlington, Castleblayney, Laytown, Kells, Dunshaughlin and Tullow.

In contrast, there were other stations where the number of recorded crimes dropped to their lowest total in five years in 2022 including Bray, Mayorstone Park in Limerick, Salthill, Celbridge, Dunboyne, Cahir, Blessington, Kilrush, Ennistymon and Monasterevin as well as several stations in Dublin such as Ballymun, Sundrive, Raheny and Malahide.

The analysis also shows that crime rates rose in a majority of the 14 main offence categories last year apart from fraud, which decreased by a dramatic 32pc coming out of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there were declines in controlled drug offences (-12pc) and dangerous and negligent acts, which mostly related to driving offences (-1pc).

The most significant increases were in theft offences (+41pc); homicides (+30pc); robbery, extortion and hijacking offences (+19pc) and assaults, attempts/threats to murder and harassment offences (+17pc).

The spike in homicide cases comes despite near record low in gangland related murders, following successes by gardaí in tackling feuding gangs.

The CSO figures, which are based on offences recorded by the Garda Pulse system, show the overall level of crime rose in 24 of the country’s 28 garda divisions last year compared to 2021.

Only Roscommon/Longford, Mayo, Cork West and Wicklow bucked that trend.

They also reveal that theft is the most prevalent crime across the Republic, accounting for 31pc of all offences recorded last year.

However, theft was not the dominant crime in many garda stations.

Public order offences – the second most common category in 2022 – were the most reported offence at 63 stations.

Two Garda stations in Tipperary – Shevry and Templederry – shared the honour of having the lowest recorded crime levels last year with just two offences, a theft and a burglary, reported in each.