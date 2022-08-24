Crime boss in prison transfer over alleged bid to form links with staff member

It is not the first time the veteran criminal Kelly has run into trouble behind bars.

Infamous gangland boss Paschal Kelly has been transferred from a Dublin prison amid allegations he tried to start an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Kelly is serving 18 years for a €92,000 post office robbery and 'tiger' kidnapping during which three women were tied up and abducted.

He had been doing his sentence at Wheatfield Prison since it was imposed in 2019, but has now been moved to Cork, according to Sunday World sources.

There is no suggestion the staff member encouraged or engaged with veteran criminal Kelly.

It is not the first time the ex-CAB target has run into trouble behind bars.

Last April, Kelly appeared in court charged with having a mobile phone in prison.

He was brought before Blanchardstown District Court and charged with possession of a mobile phone in Wheatfield Prison on November 19, 2019.

Kelly was part of a gang which burst into the post-mistress' Malahide home on September 25, 2014 and tied her up along with her daughter and an Italian student who was staying at the home.

He was once one of Ireland’s most prolific criminals specialising in tiger kidnap raids, often used to raise cash funds to purchase drug shipments.

However, a fall-out with Dublin’s ‘Mr Big’ over money after being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau saw him slide down the pecking order in Ireland’s underworld.

Associates of the two men are suspected of being behind the murder of Real IRA head Alan Ryan in 2014 but Kelly and his underling later fell out over money that went missing.

He had mentored the notorious young criminal who has since taken over his patch in Coolock in a gangland style coup d’etat, leaving him out in the cold.

In 2014 the High Court gave the CAB the go ahead to sell his home Hillview at Cormeen, Castlerahan in Ballyjamesduff in Cavan.

He had bought it ten years previously for €190,000 and built stables on the grounds for horses.

He had claimed that he was unemployed and worked casually as a window cleaner and that he sold scrap and cars.

A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time on Revenue offences and he was later jailed for threats to kill a CAB officer.

Kelly had once lived it up in luxurious home at Ballyjamesduff, in County Cavan, which sat on three quarters of an acre of manicured grounds.

Inside he had installed a Jacuzzi and bar and he parked his flash cars on the drive.

But after the fall-out with Mr Big, he fled initially to the UK before being eventually arrested back in Ireland where he was discovered living under an assumed identity.

Posing as ‘Patrick Smith’, Kelly had been reduced to living in a rented one-bed holiday home in Castlepollard terrified of being caught or killed.

He had been linked to the 2014 tiger-kidnap after gardaí seized a VW Golf used in the raid.

Two water bottles found in the car and from clothing thrown away nearby were linked to Kelly using DNA forensics.

The botched raid was the beginning of the end for Kelly’s long running criminal career.