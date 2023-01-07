Creeply car salesman given jail warning after breaching sex offender’s order

“You have come to the end because the next step will result in you going to prison,” declared the judge.

A creepy car salesman, labelled as “a danger to the public” has been told in no uncertain terms he either adheres to his SOPO or he goes to jail.

Having heard that Andrew Tinsley has been at loggerheads with both probation and Social Services, District Judge Bernie Kelly handed the 47-year-old a four month prison sentence but suspending it for three years, she warned him “I’m hoping that will be incentive enough for you to realise that this has to come to an end.”

With the anorak wearing, failed car dealer standing in the public gallery of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, DJ Kelly gave him a public dressing down, highlighting that while he fought with the authorities to stay with his wife and children in the marital home, “it might actually be better for them for you not to be living there.”

Imposing a four month jail sentence but suspending it for three years, the judge told Tinsley “going forward you have to do exactly as you are told by the authorities.”

“You have come to the end of the line with fighting with everybody - Social services, probation, the courts, your designated risk manager, the police, everybody.

“You have come to the end because the next step will result in you going to prison,” declared the judge.

Last November Tinsley, from the Ballynahinch Road in Hillsborough, admitted breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order by having an IPhone XR mobile phone and a SIM card without notifying his DRM between August 12-15 last year.

Outlining how the defendant is a “registered sex offender” with convictions for voyeurism and having indecent images of children, a prosecuting lawyer told the court how Tinsley is subject to his SOPO until June 2026.

“The defendant is prohibited from owning, accessing or using a camera enabled device without permission from his designated risk manager,” said the lawyer adding that on 15 August, Tinsley was found to have an IPhone XR which had not been approved.

The further breach was committed when it transpired that Tinsley had a duplicate SIM card for that phone.

Labelled as a “danger to the public” during an earlier hearing, it was Tinsley’s use of a mobile phone camera that got him into trouble in the first place, using it to covertly record dozens of men and boys using public toilets.

Initially, Tinskey had been ordered to complete a 30 month probation order after the married father-of-four admitted 18 sex offences - ten counts of possessing indecent images of children, seven charges of recording a person doing a private act “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification” and one count of voyeurism, all committed on various dates between 1 July 2018 and 26 January 2019.

However because of his battle with probation and social services who both agreed he should not live with his own children, that probation order was revoked and replaced with a suspended jail sentence.

In court on Wednesday, the pervert’s defence solicitor explained that while Tinsley “is entitled to have a phone,” the offences arise because he had changed phones and SIM card, intending to give his old phone to his daughter.

Because of Tinsley’s battles with PBNI, the solicitor conceded that a further order “is not an option - they don’t want to know” and he revealed that as the original order was revoked, “he has lost the opportunity to deal with his underlying issues.”

Tinsley’s car dealership “is gone” and with the pervert now on benefits, he is relying on “family funding” to seek therapy.

“He is making every attempt that he can to try to cope with what is a problem for him and that is voyeurism,” said the solicitor, further conceding that Tinsley is “close to the stage where if he puts a foot wrong in any way he is in custody.”

The fact that Tinsley is sailing close to the edge was affirmed by DJ Kelly who warned the creep that if he reoffended or breached his SOPO again, “your starting point is four months.”

In a second case against Tinsley, he is charged with using a mobile phone with a camera on 21 April last year.

While his solicitor said he was admitting having the phone, he told DJ Kelly that according to the defendant “there’s a reason or excuse” for using it.

While she adjourned that case to 18 January, the judge told Tinsley “you don’t have a reasonable excuse, right, there’s no such thing.”