Crack cocaine worth €3,200, ammo and knife seized as man arrested in Dublin

€3,200 worth of drugs were nabbed in the operation.

A man carrying a large flick-knife, a big bag of crack cocaine and a shotgun cartridge shell was arrested in north county Dublin on Wednesday.

An Garda Síochána shared an image of the seizure beside a ruler, to give perspective this morning on social media.

“Balbriggan Gardaí arrested one man and seized an estimated €3,200 worth of crack cocaine, shotgun ammunition and a flick knife yesterday evening,” they wrote.

One person responded quickly with “Tyler Durden”, referencing Brad Pitt’s dangerous character in the 1999 Fight Club thriller.

Balbriggan has been the scene of several disturbing incidents lately. Only two weeks ago, the Defence Forces bomb disposal unit was called to Balbriggan Garda Station after a device was taken into the building.

The station was closed to the public for nearly a full day during the incident. Gardaí said a member of the public entered the station with an old artillery shell found nearby on the beach.

The device was rendered stable and taken to a safe location where it was destroyed in a controlled demolition.