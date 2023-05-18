Cowardly coke dealer caught on camera attacking woman ‘finds God’ ahead of court hearing

Thug James Kenny has been pictured sweeping streets and helping out at church-run community events

Cowardly woman-beating coke dealer James Kenny is helping out at a church in a bid to show he’s a reformed character.

The convicted thug and serial drug offender has been pictured sweeping streets and helping out at church-run community events in Ballymena.

But sources in Ballymena have raised eyebrows at Kenny’s ‘new-leaf-turning’ efforts, which come coincidentally just as he awaits sentencing for battering a woman in a shocking attack which was caught on camera.

Last month we revealed exclusive images of 60-year-old Kenny attacking a woman in a flat in Ballymena.

He’s facing a return to prison after he was convicted of two counts of assault as a result of that shameful incident.

Kenny will discover his fate today when he appears at Ballymena Magistrates Court to be sentenced.

The distressing video of the attack, which has no sound and lasts just over one minute, shows Kenny repeatedly punching the woman in the face before knocking her to the ground and laying into her in a property in the Co Antrim town.

The woman desperately tried to defend herself and seems to be pleading for him to stop, but the tattooed thug overpowered her with a serious of heavy blows to the head.

Kenny has had highly publicised run-ins with loyalists and other drug gangs in the last 20 years.

It’s not the first time convicted thugs and drug dealers have turned to God after being convicted of serious crimes.

But people in the bible-belt town remain highly sceptical of Kenny’s motives, after he spent years torturing the town.

“Kenny is a scumbag and you can either believe he’s had a genuine change of heart and is now a decent, law-abiding citizen or you believe he’s only doing it to try and stay out of jail,” said a source.

“He’s doing general community work for one of the churches in Ballykeel like sweeping alleyways and cleaning up after events but it’s funny he seems to always be photographed when he’s doing it.

“He’s going to church every Sunday too, which must be killing him, but you can guarantee this will all be brought up in court on Thursday.

“He’s still a chancer and not many people are falling for his road to Damascus act.”

The cocaine courier is no stranger to a jail cell after serving five years when he was caught red-handed doing a drug deal with Dwayne Mullan, the ex-partner of Peru drug courier Michaella McCollum.

Kenny — reportedly a father of eight — was filmed 15 years ago by police exchanging cash and cocaine with Mullan, who coincidentally also has a raft of convictions for beating up women.

Kenny has a previous conviction for possessing a firearm without a licence after cops found an air pistol in his house after a search in the aftermath of his drug deal with Mullan.

The Sunday Worldunderstands Kenny was also a close associate of Ballymena drugs kingpin Noel Johnston, who died after plunging 50ft in 2021 when he jumped out of an apartment window as police raided his flat.