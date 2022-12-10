Court refuses ‘default’ against Kinahan-linked MTK in €15m racketeering case
Last week, the court approved an application for a fresh legal summons to be served on embattled narcotics-trafficker Kinahan
A US court has refused to enter a default against boxing company ‘MTK’ for ‘failure to appear’ in a €15 million ‘racketeering’ case in California.
Co-founder of the company, Daniel Kinahan and the now defunct MTK Global Sports Management are being sued in the US over the alleged poaching Mexican boxer JoJo Diaz from manager Moses Heredia.
Lawyers for Heredia allege that Kinahan and MTK used money gathered from drug trafficking and murder to finance the company’s expansion in the U.S.
Had the Central District Court of California granted the default sought on Wednesday, MTK would have had just 45 days to prevent a full default judgement being entered against the company.
Instead, a clerk of the court declined to enter a default saying no ‘proof of service’ of the summons against MTK Global Sports Management had been placed on file.
The fugitive Dublin drug-lord – who is now believed to be hiding out in Qatar – dodged a round-up of so-called ‘super-cartel’ criminals in Dubai earlier this month.
But he continues to be doggedly pursued by US marine turned lawyer Eric Montalvo- who is suing him for €15 million over MTK alleged illegal poaching of Mexican fighter JoJo Diaz.
Court papers seen by the Sunday World show the summons was to be served on Kinahan at the Industrious Facilities Management company at Office 602 in the Crystal Business Centre in Port Saeed, Dubai.
The papers can be served on Kinahan at that address – even if he is not present in person to receive them.
Earlier this month, in an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Mr Montalvo said he is aware the cartel-boss “may have now fled Dubai to neighbouring World Cup hosts Qatar and is investigating this.”
Kinahan is known to be passionate about football - previously splashing out a staggering US$140,000 for a ball signed by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk used in the 2019 Champions League final.
The Criminal Assets Bureau also recently told the High Court it had been unable to make contact with the 45-year-old Dubliner at any of the addresses linked to him in the Emirate.
Mr. Montalvo said of Kinahan, who has now cut off all contact in the civil racketeering case in California, “We’re aware now that he may in a different jurisdiction and we’re investigating those leads,” he said.
“We’re aware that he may have fled to neighbouring Qatar and are investigating this.”
Court documents previously obtained by the Sunday World show that Kinahan and MTK were not represented at a video hearing to discuss progress in the case held in the Central District of California on October 21st.
Kinahan and MTK, the boxing company he founded, are being sued by rival boxing manager Moses Heredia – who alleges they used the proceeds of narco-trafficking to fund the illegal poaching of Mexica fighter JoJo Diaz.
Mr. Montalvo said he believes Kinahan, who previously offered to testify from Dubai in the case – is ‘ghosting’ the proceedings because he has ‘bigger fish to fry’ as he continues to evade capture by the US government on criminal charges alleged by the Department of Treasury.
After a €5 million bounty was placed on Kinahan’s head in April, , the mob-boss sacked his legal team in the case and has cut all contact with the court and Heredia’s legal team.
“The case isn’t going away … it is still proceeding forward and there will be updates in 30 to 60 days,” Mr. Montalvo told this newspaper.
Kinahan’s dream of becoming the dominant force in world boxing was shattered in April by the imposition of sanctions by the US government identifying him as the head of an international drug cartel.
