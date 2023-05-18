Couple questioned in Kerry baby murder case say they’ve had ‘no contact from gardai’

Baby John’s lifeless body was discovered on April 14, 1984, on White Strand beach

A COUPLE who were arrested and questioned on suspicion of the murder of infant of the Kerry baby named ‘John’ have had no further contact from gardai since their arrest, their solicitor confirmed this week.

Padraig O’Connell told the Sunday World that the couple have since their arrests returned to the family home and are slowly piecing their lives back together in the wake of their detention.

In regard to any developments in the case, he said the couple have been left in a legal ‘limbo’.

“There has been no contact or developments of any kind in the case since the arrests, that I am aware of,” he said.

“There had been nothing from the gardai or the DPP — and when I say nothing, I mean absolutely nothing.”

Mr O’Connell continued: “They [the couple] are back home and are getting on with their lives. It’s very difficult but there’s no word from the DPP at all in connection with any aspect of this.”

Joanne Hayes was falsely accused

Baby John’s lifeless body was discovered on April 14, 1984, on White Strand beach.

He had suffered 28 stab wounds to his body and his neck was broken.

The subsequent murder investigation led to the Kerry Babies scandal.

Gardai went on to secure false confessions from Joanne Hayes and her family.

The 25-year-old was charged with murder — but the charge was dropped when blood tests proved she could not have given birth to Baby John.

Gardai launched a cold-case review of the murder, which generated the DNA breakthrough that in turn led to the arrest of the couple on March 23.

It’s understood that gardai are satisfied the couple are the infant’s biological parents but both have “adamantly and trenchantly” denied murdering the infant.