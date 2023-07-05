Counterfeit cigarettes worth €10m found during garda raid on Dublin yard

Gardai discovered a trailer containing boxes of the cigarettes that, it is estimated, represented a loss to the Exchequer of €7.5 million

Counterfeit cigarettes worth an estimated €10 million have been seized during a raid on a yard in Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí discovered a trailer containing boxes of the cigarettes that, it is estimated, represented a loss to the Exchequer of €7.5 million.

This operation was conducted by members of the Detective Units Clondalkin/Rathcoole and the Clondalkin Tasking Unit. Assistance was provided by Revenue Customs Officers.

The counterfeit smokes were taken for analysis by Revenue Customs.

Cartons of cigs were found

“No persons were arrested during this operation and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the enhanced national anti-drugs strategy that was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.