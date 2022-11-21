‘Cotton Eye’ Joe Delaney’s son says he was Dublin's main ecstasy dealer, ‘lived like Pablo Escobar’

At his peak, Knight figured he was supplying Dublin with half of all the ecstasy being used, sometimes selling 30,000 tablets a week

The son of gangland killer ‘Cotton Eye’ Joe Delaney has spoken about how he was selling 30,000 ecstasy tablets a week in his early 20s.

Scott Knight, also known as Scott Delaney, recalls how he became one of the main ecstasy dealers in 1990s Dublin - saying he lived like “Pablo Escobar”.

However, Scott’s life of luxury after his father, veteran crime figure ‘Cotton Eye’ Joe Delaney, committed one of the most gruesome murders in Irish gangland history.

Knight’s friend Mark Dwyer was savagely murdered by Joe Delaney over a missing stash of ecstasy tablets and he himself was beaten up and left unconscious with the body in a bid to throw detectives off the scent.

Knight didn’t refer directly to the horrific torture and murder of his pal Mark Dwyer in a recent YouTube interview with Holden Official, but said what he witnessed in the 1990s left him with PTSD.

“It is basically what I have seen in the mid-90s, even though it is nearly 30 years ago, I see it every day. Sometimes it would affect me that bad I would be suicidal from it.”

He said he got treatment in the UK and “a lot of the pain left me.”

“It was like two houses were lifted off me by a clinical psychologist, she saved my life. Once you see something bad like that, it does move you to another world,” he said.

The murder of Dwyer and the subsequent conviction of Cotton-Eye Joe marked the first time gardai had successfully solved a gangland murder.

Scott says he got his dad Cotton-Eye Joe into crime

Although Knight did not refer directly to his conviction for being an accessory to murder, he said: “December 1996, I was 22 years old and I went to prison, that was over one of my mates being murdered, shot dead, and he got a very bad death.”

Incredibly, Knight says it was his success in dealing ecstasy that attracted his father into crime.

At his peak, Knight figured he was supplying Dublin with half of all the ecstasy being used each week, sometimes selling 30,000 tablets a week.

“My father had got into the business watching what I was doing, he started to learn things — basically he wanted to do some nice work. He was my father so I didn’t care, whatever he did I could sell in five minutes.”

Referring to the members of his ‘unit’, Knight said his father paid a member of the Martin ‘The General’ Cahill’s gang to be his bodyguard.

“The crew I had around me consisted of The General’s gang. His bodyguard, my father paid him to be my bodyguard.

“Mark Dwyer was with me as well. He was a hitman, he murdered three people, I think, in his time.”

Knight said before he went to prison he lived “like Pablo Escobar” and after serving seven-and-a-half years inside went straight to dealing weed on his release.

Now he says he’s on the straight and narrow and is in recovery for the last five years after a problem with cocaine and alcohol.

"Cotton Eye" Joe Delaney — © Kevin Mc Nulty

Knight said the shock of a girlfriend from his teenage years dying from a drugs overdose, as well as gangland feud violence, had almost pushed him over the edge

He went into Tiglin Residential Treatment Centre to tackle his addiction issues in 2017 after being released from a short prison stint in Belgium.

Knight said he has written a book about the Dublin underworld and the ecstasy scene in the mid-1990s and is planning another on the heroin trade which he dubbed ‘genocide powder.’

Cotton-Eye Delaney has since been freed from prison, as revealed by the Sunday World in December 2019, when he was seen on day release from Shelton Abbey open prison in Wicklow.

Mark Dwyer was tortured

His murder victim, Mark Dwyer, was tied to a chair and beaten with iron bars for several hours after 40,000 ecstasy tablets had been stolen.

Cotton-Eye decided that Dwyer was the culprit and ordered the gangster be kidnapped and brought to him.

Knight had tried to warn his pal Dwyer but was eventually forced by his father to set up the abduction.

Dwyer was brought to Scribblestown Lane in Finglas, where he was shot dead.

Scott Knight was convicted of murder but this was quashed on appeal and he served seven-and-a-half years on a new charge of accessory to murder.