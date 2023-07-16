Cork stabbing victim was left to die before alarm was raised

Deepa (38) had moved to Ireland with her husband and five-year-old son earlier this year and was renting the property where she was murdered in the Cardinal Court estate in Wilton.

The body of Deepa Dinamani was found in a pool of blood at her home in Cardinal Court Estate in Wilton, Cork

A mum murdered in her home in Cork received a stab wound to the neck and was then left to die before the alarm was raised several hours later.

Gardaí and paramedics raced to the home of slain mum Deepa Dinamani, who is originally from India, after the alert was raised shortly before 10pm on Friday evening.

Ms Dinamani is believed have been moved into the house just three months ago.

The 38-year-old’s body was discovered by the emergency responders in a bedroom in the property.

She had sustained a stab wound to the neck and was lying unresponsive in a pool of her own blood.

Sources say it’s suspected she was fatally wounded a number of hours prior to the alarm being raised.

A man in his 40s has since been charged in connection with her death and is due before a special sitting of Cork City District Court, Anglesea Street, this morning, Sunday, July 16, at 10.30am.

It’s understood Deepa’s little son had been collected from a summer camp by a friend who attempted to bring the child home to the slain woman after she failed to collect him as arranged.

When this person arrived at Deepa’s house, a man present at the scene informed him that Deepa had been stabbed.

The friend then raised the alarm sparking an immediate response from authorities.

A 41-year-old man, known to Deepa, was arrested by gardai at the scene and was yesterday being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Togher Garda Station.

He can be held for up to 24 hours.

A source said gardai were not looking for anyone else in connection with Deepa’s killing.

A knife, suspected of being the murder weapon, was recovered by officers at the scene.

A neighbour, who moved into the estate where Deepa was killed after arriving in Ireland from India 12 years ago, said her murder had shocked the local community.

“Thank God the little boy didn’t see his mother killed like that,” she said.

“It’s so shocking that this has happened. They were only here a few months as far as I know.

“I don’t even know if I ever spoke to her, but I think I may have seen here walking past the house once or twice.

“A lot of Indian people move into this estate to work in the CUH [Cork University Hospital] because it is close by.

“But we work 8-to-8 12-hours shifts, so people don’t really know each other unless they work in the hospital together.

“It’s such a shock.”

The woman said the first hint that something was wrong came with the arrival of a large number of garda cars and ambulances into the estate shortly after 10pm.

“My husband and kids were home but they didn’t hear anything beforehand to show anything was wrong.

“But they were shocked and worried to see so many paramedics arrive at the scene.

Garda forensics experts examined the murder scene

“There were lots of flashing lights.

“But we didn’t know the woman had been killed until we heard it on the news this morning.”

In a statement issued yesterday, gardaí confirmed: “A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Cork City centre.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

There were heart-breaking scenes in the Cardinal Court estate yesterday morning as Deepa’s remains were taken from her home to an awaiting hearse.

After Deepa’s remains were removed to Cork City Morgue, where a post-mortem was to be carried out yesterday by Dr Linda Mulligan, the only sign that the house had ever been occupied by the family came in the shape of a gold coloured VW Golf in the driveway, the bins outside and Deepa’s toiletries set inside the upstairs bathroom window.

Sources said yesterday gardai believe both Deepa and her husband were employed as healthcare workers.

As a technical examination of the scene and door-to-door enquiries were taking place in the estate.

Officers were also attempting to trace relatives of Deepa’s but said it appeared at that earlier stage she may not have relatives in Cork or indeed Ireland.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who heard a disturbance at the property, are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.