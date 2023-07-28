Cork school set to house refugees set on fire by ‘people in balaclavas’

Gardai have confirmed they have launched an investigation into the incident in Ballincollig.

Fire services on the scene in Ballincollig. Photo credit: Paul Byrne, Twitter

Gardai are investigating after a former school in Co Cork which was due to house Ukrainian refugees was set on fire in a suspected arson attack last night.

A number of people wearing balaclavas reportedly set fire to the Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin building in Ballincollig after smashing a number of windows in the property.

The school building, which has been lying empty in recent years, had been earmarked to house a number of Ukrainian refugees and was undergoing refurbishment.

After locals raised the alarm, firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. The damage caused by the fire has been described as a ‘minor’.

Writing on Twitter, Virgin Media reporter Paul Byrne said three people are suspected of carrying out the arson attack.

A garda spokesman confirmed they have launched an investigation into the suspected arson attack.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a vacant premises in Coolroe, Ballincollig in the early hours of Friday, 28th July 2023.

“Gardaí received report and attended the scene at approximately 12:10am. Cork City Fire Brigade were alerted, who also attended a short time later and extinguished the fire.

"The scene is currently being held, pending a technical examination.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Irish Examiner recently reported that the building was to be used to accommodate 94 Ukrainians.